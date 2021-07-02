Bellator MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz fight card finalized

Bellator MMA has confirmed the full fight card for Bellator MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz on Friday, July 16 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The event airs LIVE on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by undefeated flyweight world champion Juliana Velasquez (11-0) versus BELLATOR Kickboxing’s Flyweight World Champion and No. 3 ranked Denise Kielholtz (6-2) for the promotion’s 125-pound belt.

In addition to the must-see main event, four other exciting main card bouts are confirmed for BELLATOR 262 on SHOWTIME, including No. 5 ranked Tyrell Fortune (10-1, 1 NC) taking on former New York Giants football star and No. 7 ranked Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC) at heavyweight, a women’s featherweight matchup between No. 2 ranked former title challenger Arlene Blencowe (13-8)and Brazil’s Dayana Silva (9-6), a men’s heavyweight contest pitting No. 4 ranked Linton Vassell (20-8, 1 NC) versus BELLATOR newcomer Marcelo Golm (8-3), and undefeated No. 5 ranked Johnny Eblen (8-0) facing off against Travis Davis (10-4) in an explosive middleweight bout to open the main card.

The preliminary card is confirmed for six bouts and features a heavyweight slugfest between knockout artist Ronny Markes (19-8) and Said Sowma (6-2), as well as a featherweight contest pitting undefeated top prospect Cody Law (3-0) against Theodore Macuka (1-0). In addition, South Florida’s Roman Faraldo (5-0) welcomes John Ramirez (5-5) to the fray in a welterweight clash, while Team Pitbull Brothers-product Matheus Mattos (12-2-1) faces off against Cee Jay Hamilton (15-8) in a bantamweight battle. Lastly, Johnny Soto (4-1) and Adil Benjilany (5-3, 1 NC) square off in a 145-pound matchup and the undefeated Diana Avsaragova (3-0) takes on Gabriella Gulfin (2-2) in a flyweight showdown.

All prelims will stream live at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV. Full bout listings are below:

BELLATOR MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz Main Card:

Friday, July 16 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Flyweight World Title Main Event: C- Juliana Velasquez (11-0) vs. #3- Denise Kielholtz (6-2)

(11-0) vs. #3- (6-2) Heavyweight Bout: #5– Tyrell Fortune (10-1, 1 NC) vs. #7- Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC)

(10-1, 1 NC) vs. #7- (13-8, 1 NC) Heavyweight Bout: #4- Linton Vassell (20-8, 1 NC) vs. Marcelo Golm (8-3)

(20-8, 1 NC) vs. (8-3) Featherweight Bout: #2– Arlene Blencowe (13-8) vs. Dayana Silva (9-6)

(13-8) vs. (9-6) Middleweight Bout: #5-Johnny Eblen (8-0) vs. Travis Davis (10-4)

Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT