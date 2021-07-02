HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov makes his prediction for McGregor-Poirier 3

featuredGeorges St-Pierre gives his prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor UFC 264 trilogy

Dana White UFC Vegas 16 post-fight

featuredDana White and Francis Ngannou’s manager have heated exchange over interim heavyweight title

featuredInterim heavyweight title bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane official for UFC 265

Bellator MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz fight card finalized

July 2, 2021
NoNo Comments

Bellator MMA has confirmed the full fight card for Bellator MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz on Friday, July 16 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The event airs LIVE on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by undefeated flyweight world champion Juliana Velasquez (11-0) versus BELLATOR Kickboxing’s Flyweight World Champion and No. 3 ranked Denise Kielholtz (6-2) for the promotion’s 125-pound belt.

In addition to the must-see main event, four other exciting main card bouts are confirmed for BELLATOR 262 on SHOWTIME, including No. 5 ranked Tyrell Fortune (10-1, 1 NC) taking on former New York Giants football star and No. 7 ranked Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC) at heavyweight, a women’s featherweight matchup between No. 2 ranked former title challenger Arlene Blencowe (13-8)and Brazil’s Dayana Silva (9-6), a men’s heavyweight contest pitting No. 4 ranked Linton Vassell (20-8, 1 NC) versus BELLATOR newcomer Marcelo Golm (8-3), and undefeated No. 5 ranked Johnny Eblen (8-0) facing off against Travis Davis (10-4) in an explosive middleweight bout to open the main card.

The preliminary card is confirmed for six bouts and features a heavyweight slugfest between knockout artist Ronny Markes (19-8) and Said Sowma (6-2), as well as a featherweight contest pitting undefeated top prospect Cody Law (3-0) against Theodore Macuka (1-0). In addition, South Florida’s Roman Faraldo (5-0) welcomes John Ramirez (5-5) to the fray in a welterweight clash, while Team Pitbull Brothers-product Matheus Mattos (12-2-1) faces off against Cee Jay Hamilton (15-8) in a bantamweight battle. Lastly, Johnny Soto (4-1) and Adil Benjilany (5-3, 1 NC) square off in a 145-pound matchup and the undefeated Diana Avsaragova (3-0) takes on Gabriella Gulfin (2-2) in a flyweight showdown.

Watch Paige VanZant preparing for her second fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship | Video

All prelims will stream live at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV. Full bout listings are below:

BELLATOR MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz Main Card:

Friday, July 16 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

  • Flyweight World Title Main Event: C-Juliana Velasquez (11-0) vs. #3-Denise Kielholtz (6-2)
  • Heavyweight Bout: #5Tyrell Fortune (10-1, 1 NC) vs. #7-Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC)
  • Heavyweight Bout: #4-Linton Vassell (20-8, 1 NC) vs. Marcelo Golm (8-3)
  • Featherweight Bout: #2Arlene Blencowe (13-8) vs. Dayana Silva (9-6)
  • Middleweight Bout: #5-Johnny Eblen (8-0) vs. Travis Davis (10-4)

Preliminary Card: 

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

  • Bantamweight Bout: Matheus Mattos (12-2-1) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (15-8)
  • Heavyweight Bout: Ronny Markes (19-8) vs. Said Sowma (6-2)
  • Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (3-0) vs. Theodore Macuka (1-0)
  • Welterweight Bout: Roman Faraldo (5-0) vs. John Ramirez (5-5)
  • Flyweight Bout: Diana Avsaragova (3-0) vs. Gabriella Gulfin (2-2)
  • Featherweight Bout: Johnny Soto (4-1) vs. Adil Benjilany (5-3, 1 NC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA