Bellator 211 Results & Fight Highlights: Knockouts Galore in Italy

December 2, 2018
Brit Kent Kauppinen hushed the Italian audience at Bellator 211 on Saturday in Genoa, Italy, when he knocked out home country fighter Alessio Sakara just over a minute into the opening round of their headlining bout.

Knockouts were the order of the day, as four of the seven mixed martial arts bouts ended that way.

The event also featured the eleventh edition of Bellator’s burgeoning kickboxing league with Gabriel Varga knocking out Shan Cangelosi in the first round of the kickboxing headliner.

Bellator 211: Sakara vs. Kauppinen Results

Main Card:

  • Kent Kauppinen (11-4) def. Alessio Sakara (23-13, 2 NC) via KO at 1:10 of round 1
  • Domingos Barros (6-0) def. Hesdy Gerges (0-1) via TKO at 2:53 of round 1
  • Pedro Carvalho (9-3) def. Luca Vitali (11-5) via sub. (guillotine) at 0:43 of round 1 
  • Alen Amedovski (8-0) def. Ibrahim Mane (7-2) via KO at 0:12 of round 1
  • Kiefer Crosbie (5-0) def. Orlando D’Ambrosio (7-4) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
  • Giorgio Pietrini (15-4-1) def. Nemanja Milakovic (5-4) via KO at 0:20 of round 1
  • Andrea Fusi (7-4) def. Walter Pugliesi (4-1) via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Bellator Kickboxing 11: Varga vs. Cangelosi Results

Main Card:

  • Gabriel Varga (17-6) def. Shan Cangelosi (34-10-1) via KO at 2:42 of round 1 to retain championship
  • Raymond Daniels (35-3) def. Zakaria Laaouatni (10-4) via majority decision (29-28 x2, 29-29)
  • Yuri Bessmertny (42-19-2) def. Karim Ghajji (99-16-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27 x2) 
  • Gabriele Casella (20-2-1) def. Dani Traore (21-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)
  • Younes Rahmouni (14-4-1) def. Tiziano Campus (15-5-1) via majority decision (29-28 x2, 28-28) 
  • Christian Zahe (58-24-7) def. Samuel Toscano (28-12-3) at 2:20 of round 1

Prelims:

  • Sabir Temirkhnov (13-4) def. Matteo Costa (18-7-2) via TKO at 0:39 of round 2
  • Giacomo Licheri (6-0) def. Filippo Solheid (43-18-8) via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
  • Matteo Di Luca (24-9-2) def. Giacomo D’Aquino (22-3-8) via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

               

