Bellator Milan: Edwards vs. Van Steenis full fight card video and results

Watch the full Bellator Milan: Edwards vs. van Steenis main card and preliminary card in the videos below. If you’d rather just check out the fight highlights and results, scroll past the prelims and watch the Bellator Milan highlights video.
Bellator Milan: Edwards vs. Van Steenis Main Card
Bellator Milan: Edwards vs. Van Steenis Preliminary Card
Bellator Milan: Edwards vs. Van Steenis Fight Highlights
Bellator MMA returned to Europe for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown for Bellator European Series 6 in Milan.
Costello van Steenis led the charge on the first fight card back in Italy with his main event victory over Fabian Edwards in a night of closely matched fights. Check out all the highlights, courtesy of Bellator MMA.
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube | Videos courtesy of BellatorMMA)
TRENDING > Dana White says Colby Covington, not Nate Diaz, likely next for Jorge Masvidal
Bellator Milan: Edwards vs. van Steenis full results
Main Card Results
- Costello van Steenis (13-2) defeated Fabian Edwards (9-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 28-27)
- Mike Shipman (14-3) defeated Pietro Penini (9-2-1, 1NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Will Fleury (8-3) defeated Kent Kauppinen (12-6) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Preliminary Card Results:
- George Hardwick (6-1) defeated Nicolo Solli (3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Ion Pascu (19-10) defeated Stefano Paterno (13-4-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Alife Davis (14-3) defeated Akonne Wanliss (4-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
- Daniele Scatizzi (10-5) defeated Gavin Hughes (10-2) via submission (guillotine) at 1:41 of round 1
- Aidan Lee (9-4) defeated Jeremy Petley (13-9-1) via KO at 1:22 of round 2
- Frans Mlambo (9-5) defeated Cory Tait (10-6) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Luke Trainer (4-0) defeated Alex O’Toole (6-4-1, 1NC) via TKO at 1:22 of round 1
- Richie Smullen (6-2-1) defeated Harry Hardwick (5-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Chiara Penco (5-2) defeated Aleksandra Toncheva Plamenova (2-2-1) via TKO at 4:27 of round 2
- Danni Neilan (3-0) defeated Claire Lopez (4-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:45 of round 2