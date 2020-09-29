Bellator Milan: Edwards vs. Van Steenis full fight card video and results

Watch the full Bellator Milan: Edwards vs. van Steenis main card and preliminary card in the videos below. If you’d rather just check out the fight highlights and results, scroll past the prelims and watch the Bellator Milan highlights video.

Bellator Milan: Edwards vs. Van Steenis Main Card

Bellator Milan: Edwards vs. Van Steenis Preliminary Card

Bellator Milan: Edwards vs. Van Steenis Fight Highlights

Bellator MMA returned to Europe for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown for Bellator European Series 6 in Milan.

Costello van Steenis led the charge on the first fight card back in Italy with his main event victory over Fabian Edwards in a night of closely matched fights. Check out all the highlights, courtesy of Bellator MMA.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube | Videos courtesy of BellatorMMA)

TRENDING > Dana White says Colby Covington, not Nate Diaz, likely next for Jorge Masvidal

Bellator Milan: Edwards vs. van Steenis full results

Main Card Results

Costello van Steenis (13-2) defeated Fabian Edwards (9-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 28-27)

Mike Shipman (14-3) defeated Pietro Penini (9-2-1, 1NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Will Fleury (8-3) defeated Kent Kauppinen (12-6) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card Results: