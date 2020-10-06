Bellator Milan 3 full fight card video and quick results

Watch the full Bellator Milan 3: Gallagher vs. Ellenor fight card, main card and prelims, from Milan, Italy.
James Gallagher squared off with Cal Ellenor in the main event, following a stacked preliminary card.
Watch the full fights below or scroll further for quick results.
Bellator Milan 3 main card full fight video
Bellator Milan 3 preliminary card full fight video
(Videos courtesy of BellatorMMA)
Bellator Milan 3 main card results
- James Gallagher (11-1) defeated Cal Ellenor (8-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:31 of round 1
- Charlie Ward (9-4) defeated Andy Manzolo (23-8) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Charlie Leary (17-11-1) defeated Kiefer Crosbie (8-2) via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at the end of round 1
Bellator Milan 3 preliminary card results
- Sinead Kavanagh (7-4) defeated Katharina Lehner (7-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Aymard Guih (14-11-1) defeated Chris Bungard (15-7) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
- Acoidan Duque (16-2) defeated Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (11-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)
- Gokhan Saricam (5-1) defeated Joffie Houlton (1-1) via TKO at 2:52 of round 1
- Andrew Fisher (18-8-1) defeated Ashleigh Grimshaw (20-12-1, 3NC) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Kane Mousah (13-3) defeated Alessandro Botti (15-12) via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)
- Asael Adjoudj (1-1) defeated Nathan Jessimer (1-2) via TKO at 2:58 of round 2
- Marek Jakimowicz (1-0) defeated Curtis Dodge (0-1) via TKO at 4:45 of round 1