Bellator Milan 3 full fight card video and quick results

Watch the full Bellator Milan 3: Gallagher vs. Ellenor fight card, main card and prelims, from Milan, Italy.

James Gallagher squared off with Cal Ellenor in the main event, following a stacked preliminary card.

Watch the full fights below or scroll further for quick results.

Bellator Milan 3 main card full fight video

Bellator Milan 3 preliminary card full fight video

(Videos courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Bellator Milan 3 main card results

James Gallagher (11-1) defeated Cal Ellenor (8-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:31 of round 1

Charlie Ward (9-4) defeated Andy Manzolo (23-8) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Charlie Leary (17-11-1) defeated Kiefer Crosbie (8-2) via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at the end of round 1

Bellator Milan 3 preliminary card results