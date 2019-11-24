Bellator London results: Michael ‘Venom’ Page lands another walk-off knockout!

Bellator knockout sensation Michael “Venom” Page continued to build on his reputation by landing a walk-off knockout of Giovanni Melillo in the main event of Bellator London on Saturday.

Page was originally slated to face Derek Anderson in London, but he withdrew from the bout because of an injury. Melillo stepped up on short notice to try and upset Page, but there would be none of that.

Melillo sat back, trying to find his timing to move in on Page, eventually launching a kick toward the midsection. It was Page, however, who had his timing already figured out, who stepped in with an overhand right that put Melillo down and out 1:47 into the fight.

Page took aim at welterweight champion Douglas Lima following his victory, but the champ later tweeted that he’d like to see Venom defeat some top ranked opponents before giving him a shot at the belt.

Watch the full fight between Søren Bak and Terry Brazier

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator London: MVP vs. Melillo Official Results

Bellator London Main Card

Michael “Venom” Page (16-1) defeated Giovanni Melillo (13-5) via KO (punch) at 1:47 of round 1

Fabian Edwards (9-0) defeated Mike Shipman (13-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Bellator Euro Series 6 Feature Bout

Søren Bak (14-1) defeated Terry Brazier (11-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Bellator Euro Series 6 Prelims

Denise Kielholtz (4-2) defeated Sabriye Sengul (0-1) via submission (american) at 0:32 of round 1

Tim Wilde (13-4) defeated Charlie Leary (16-10-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Pietro Penini (9-1-1, 1 NC) defeated Charlie Ward (7-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Robert Whiteford (16-4) defeated Sam Sicilia (17-11) via KO (punches) at 4:54 of round 3

Lewis Long (17-5) defeated Walter Gahadza (18-5) via submission (rear-naked joke) at 1:44 of round 1

Chris Bungard (15-5) defeated Benjamin Brander (11-7) via submission (rear-naked joke) at 1:26 of round 1

Kent Kauppinen (12-5) defeated Andy Manzolo (22-7) via submission (forearm joke) at 3:53 of round 1

Alfie Davis (13-3) defeated Alessandro Botti (15-11) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Kevin Fryer (8-3) defeated George Tokkos (4-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Aiden Lee (8-4) defeated Damian Frankiewicz (11-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:24 of round 3

Jeremy Petley (13-8-1) defeated Tom Mearns (6-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Harry Hardwick (5-2) defeated Nathan Rose (7-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Akonne Wanliss (4-1) defeated Tim Barnett (7-3-2) via submission (D’Arce choke) at 0:56 of round 1

Raphael Uchegbu (2-0) defeated Shane Campbell (0-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:17 of round 3

Charlotte McIntyre (1-0) defeated Josie Blaber (1-1) via TKO (punches) at 2:00 of round 2

Watch the full Bellator Euro Series 6 Prelims

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)