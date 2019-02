Bellator London Press Conference Video Featuring Paul Daley, Michael Page, and More

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Bellator landed in London on Wednesday for a press conference to promote its upcoming fight cards.

The press conference was hosted by company president Scott Coker with several fighters fielding questions from the media, but Paul Daley and Michael “Venom” Page took top billing.