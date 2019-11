Bellator London Highlights: MVP lands a brutal walk-off KO!

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See the Bellator London highlights as Bellator knockout sensation Michael “Venom” Page continued to build on his reputation by landing a brutal walk-off knockout of Giovanni Melillo in the main event of Bellator London on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

TRENDING > Watch Amanda Nunes lay out Holly Holm with a head kick (UFC 245 free fight)