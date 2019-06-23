Bellator London fight highlights: Rafael Lovato Jr. captures championship gold (video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Rafael Lovato Jr. used his jiu-jitsu expertise to pull off the upset and take the Bellator middleweight championship from Gegard Mousasi. The bout was the headliner for Bellator’s latest European Series event, Bellator: London, which took place on Saturday, June 23, at SSE Arena in London.
Bellator London Full Results
- Rafael Lovato Jr. def. Gegard Mousasi via majority decision (47-47, 48-47, 48-47)
- Melvin Manhoef def. Kent Kauppinen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Aaron Chalmers def. Fred Freeman via submission (triangle choke) at 4:05, R2
