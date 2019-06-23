HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael Lovato takes the win over Gegard Mousasi

featuredBellator London & 223 Results: Rafael Lovato Jr. upsets Gegard Mousasi to take the belt

UFC Greenville Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 12 Live Results: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie (Results & Fight Stats)

Chan Sung Jung - Korean Zombie - UFC Greenville weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 12 weigh-in results: Headliner set, but injury nixes co-main event

Dana White over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Q&A (full video): Would he do another Mayweather vs. McGregor?

Bellator London fight highlights: Rafael Lovato Jr. captures championship gold (video)

June 23, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Rafael Lovato Jr. used his jiu-jitsu expertise to pull off the upset and take the Bellator middleweight championship from Gegard Mousasi. The bout was the headliner for Bellator’s latest European Series event, Bellator: London, which took place on Saturday, June 23, at SSE Arena in London.

TRENDING > Artem Lobov defeats Paulie Malignaggi at BKFC 6, but the fight didn’t live up to the hype

Bellator London Full Results

  • Rafael Lovato Jr. def. Gegard Mousasi via majority decision (47-47, 48-47, 48-47)
  • Melvin Manhoef def. Kent Kauppinen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Aaron Chalmers def. Fred Freeman via submission (triangle choke) at 4:05, R2

CHECK OUT > the Bellator 223 fight highlights, where Paul Daley won in a slugfest

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA