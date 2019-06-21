Bellator London dual-event weigh-in results & video: Gegard Mousasi set to defend his belt

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

LONDON, ENGLAND – Bellator’s event Saturday in London will be a dual-broadcast airing, with Sky Sports and Channel 5 sharing the live broadcast in the U.K. Sky Sports will broadcast live between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. BST with the Channel 5 broadcast airing live between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. BST.

In the U.S., Bellator London will stream live on the Bellator app at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT, while the portion of the card billed as Bellator 223 will air as a delayed broadcast on Paramount Network, and simulcast on DAZN, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

The feature bout is Gegard Mousasi putting his Bellator middleweight title on the line opposite Rafael Lovato Jr. in the Bellator London headliner. Bellator 223 is topped by Paul Daley vs. Erick Silva.

Bellator London: Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr. (Live on the Bellator app)

Middleweight World Title Main Event: Gegard Mousasi (185) vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (184)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Melvin Manhoef (205.6) vs. Kent Kauppinen (200)

160-lb. Catchweight Bout: Aaron Chalmers (159.8) vs. Fred Freeman (160)

Bellator 223: Daley vs Silva – Paramount Network broadcast (Delayed & simulcast on DAZN)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Paul Daley (170.6) vs. Erick Silva (170.8)

140-lb. Catchweight Bout: James Gallagher (139.2) vs. Jeremiah Labiano (139.6)

Middleweight Bout: Fabian Edwards (185.4) vs. Jonathan Bosuku (185.8)

Middleweight Bout: Mike Shipman (185.8) vs. Costello van Steenis (185.4)

Middleweight Bout: Charlie Ward (183.2) vs. Justin Moore (185.6)

Bellator London/223 Preliminary Fight Card (Live on the Bellator app)