Bellator is ‘serious’ about signing Kayla Harrison

After winning the PFL women’s lightweight season championship twice, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kayla Harrison became a free agent.

With a 12-0 undefeated record in mixed martial arts, and her Olympic accolades, Harrison is expected to ink a lucrative deal with a fight promotion sooner than later.

Bellator MMA president Scott Coker expressed ‘serious’ interest in signing the 31-year old Harrison, and plans to talk to her manager, Ali Abdelaziz, about striking a deal.

“She’s an accomplished athlete. She’s fought some good competition. I think she’s a hard worker. I watched her train about eight months ago, or six months ago in the gym. This girl is a force to be reckoned with,” Coker said during the Bellator 271 Post-fight Press Conference.

“I just want to let her know that I’m going to start talking to Ali, and that we are serious and that we’ll try to do our best to put a deal together to have her come over here to fight (Cris) Cyborg and some of the other girls that we have on the roster,” Coker said.

“We will do our best to try and bring a good offer and try to bring Kayla here to Bellator.”

Watch Miesha Tate finish Marion Reneau UFC return | UFC Vegas 43 Video

Bellator 271 Post-fight Press Conference: Bellator president Scott Coker Video

(Video Courtesy of Bellator PR)

Dana White: To even talk about Conor McGregor’s next opponent is ‘silly’