Bellator: Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. full event replay

April 26, 2020
While the UFC is forging ahead with events beginning on May 9, Bellator is taking a more measured approach in returning to live events. With that in mind, Bellator has been releasing full event videos, including this Bellator EuroSeries 3 event featuring Gegard Mousasi putting the Bellator middleweight championship on the line opposite Rafael Lovato Jr.

Lovato Jr. has since stepped away from fighting after being diagnosed with cerebral cavernoma.

Watch the full Bellator: Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr. middleweight championship event from June 22, 2019, in London.

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

