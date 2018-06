Bellator Free Fight: Alejandra Lara vs. Lena Ovchynnikova (FULL FIGHT VIDEO)

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Check out the full fight between Alejandra Lara and Lena Ovchynnikova from Bellator 190 in it’s entirety. Lara is next scheduled to step into the cage opposite Ilima-Lei Macfarlane to challenge for the Bellator flyweight title.

