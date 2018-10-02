Bellator Hires Former BAMMA CEO as New Head of European Operations

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 1, 2018
Bellator President Scott Coker recently announced the appointment of David Green as Head of Bellator Europe. In his new role, Green will report to Coker and oversee Bellator’s continued European expansion, including already-announced plans for a Western Europe-based fight series.

“We are pleased to welcome David to the Bellator team,” said Coker. “His experience and knowledge of the U.K. market makes him a great addition to the organization. We look forward to him being an integral part of Bellator’s growth as we continue to expand our footprint within the region.”

Green previously served as CEO and founder of BAMMA, where many of the of the U.K.’s best up-and-coming talent was discovered. Initially launching the promotion in 2009, Green also oversaw BAMMA’s TV rights negotiations and partnerships for the organization’s 38 successful events held across Europe. He also headed production and TV for IMMAF, the international sanctioning body for amateur mixed martial arts, for the last five years.

“Bellator’s commitment to this region under Scott Coker is fantastic news for the sport and something I am very happy to be a part of,” said Green. “There is considerable passion for MMA in Europe, yet still huge potential for growth, and with Bellator’s resources, I am looking forward to delivering to the fans and the fighters what they really deserve. I will be looking to emulate Bellator’s successful trajectory in the U.S., in what will be an exciting new chapter for the sport.”

Originally from the North East of England, Green now resides in London, where he will establish the new Bellator Europe office.

               

