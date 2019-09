Bellator Dublin recap: James Gallagher nets quick win, dives into the crowd with Conor McGregor

James Gallagher and Michael “Venom” Page both scored quick, impressive victories in the Bellator cage on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Dublin, Ireland.

Gallagher needed just 54 seconds to put away his opponent before climbing over the cage and diving into the audience to get to his teammate Conor McGregor.

Bellator Dublin Results

James Gallagher def. Roman Salazar via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:35, R1

Danni Neilan def. Camila Rivarola via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Michael Page def. Richard Kiely via knockout (flying knee) at 2:47, R1

Peter Queally def. Ryan Scope via TKO (punches) at 3:07, R2

Bellator 227 Results

Bellator 227 Main Card:

Benson Henderson def. Myles Jury via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kiefer Crosbie def. Hugo Pereira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Norbert Novenyi Jr. def. Will Fleury via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Leah McCourt def. Kerry Hughes via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:14, R1

Frans Mlambo def. Dominique Wooding via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-28)

Bellator 227 Preliminary Card: