Bellator Dublin and Bellator 227 weigh-in results and video

Bellator Dublin: Gallagher vs. Salazar and Bellator 227: Henderson vs. Jury take place Friday at the 3Arena in Dublin. The event will be dual broadcast and will be shared by Channel 5 and Sky Sports in the UK,Virgin Media Television in Ireland and Paramount Network in the US.
Bellator Dublin: Gallagher vs. Salazar will air LIVE at 10 p.m. BST on Channel 5 in the UK and on Virgin Media Television in Ireland, as well as live on the Bellator app in the U.S at 5 p.m. ET.
Bellator 227: Henderson vs. Jury will air on Paramount Network and DAZN in the US from 9 p.m. ET and on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland at 2 a.m. BST. Preliminary bouts will stream globally on the Bellator Mobile App.
Complete Bellator Dublin Weigh-in Results:
- 145-lb.Contract Weight Main Event: James Gallagher (139.8) vs. Roman Salazar (145.4)
- Welterweight Co-Main Event: Michael Page (170.6) vs. Richard Kiely (171.0)
- Welterweight Bout: Ryan Scope (170.0) vs. Peter Queally (168.4)
Complete Bellator 227 Weigh- in Results:
- Lightweight Main Event: Benson Henderson (156.0) vs. Myles Jury (156.2) *
- 165-lb. Contract Weight Co-Main Event: Kiefer Crosbie (163.8) vs. Hugo Pereira (164.8)
- Middleweight Bout: Norbert Novenyi Jr. (185.6) vs. Will Fleury (186.0)
- Women’s Featherweight Bout: Leah McCourt (145.8) vs. Kerry Hughes (145.0)
- Bantamweight Bout: Frans Mlambo (135.0) vs. Dominique Wooding (135.6)
- Women’s Strawweight Bout: Camila Rivarola (115.6) vs. Danni Neilan (115.5)
- Featherweight Bout: George Courtney (144.6) vs. Ciaran Clarke (146.0)
- Featherweight Bout: Richie Smullen (144.8) vs. Sean Tobin (145.0)
- Lightweight Bout: Ryan Roddy (154.8) vs. Patrik Pietila (155.4)
- Featherweight Bout: Ilias Bulaid (145.4) vs. Vitalic Maiboroda (146.0)
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Lee Chadwick (206.0) vs. Karl Moore (205.8)
- Welterweight Bout: Philip Mulpeter (170.2) vs. Keith McCabe (168.6)
- Flyweight Bout: Blaine O’Driscoll (124.8) vs. Jake Hadley (125.6)
- Featherweight Bout: Dylan Logan (145.5) vs. Adam Gustab (145.6)
- Welterweight Bout: Ian Coughlan (170.4) vs. Constantin Gnusariev (167.0)
*Commission cleared fight to go ahead.
**Card subject to change.