Bellator Dublin and Bellator 227 weigh-in results and video

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Bellator Dublin: Gallagher vs. Salazar and Bellator 227: Henderson vs. Jury take place Friday at the 3Arena in Dublin. The event will be dual broadcast and will be shared by Channel 5 and Sky Sports in the UK,Virgin Media Television in Ireland and Paramount Network in the US.

Bellator Dublin: Gallagher vs. Salazar will air LIVE at 10 p.m. BST on Channel 5 in the UK and on Virgin Media Television in Ireland, as well as live on the Bellator app in the U.S at 5 p.m. ET.

Bellator 227: Henderson vs. Jury will air on Paramount Network and DAZN in the US from 9 p.m. ET and on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland at 2 a.m. BST. Preliminary bouts will stream globally on the Bellator Mobile App.

Complete Bellator Dublin Weigh-in Results:

145-lb.Contract Weight Main Event: James Gallagher (139.8) vs. Roman Salazar (145.4)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Michael Page (170.6) vs. Richard Kiely (171.0)

Welterweight Bout: Ryan Scope (170.0) vs. Peter Queally (168.4)

Complete Bellator 227 Weigh- in Results:

Lightweight Main Event: Benson Henderson (156.0) vs. Myles Jury (156.2) *

165-lb. Contract Weight Co-Main Event: Kiefer Crosbie (163.8) vs. Hugo Pereira (164.8)

Middleweight Bout: Norbert Novenyi Jr. (185.6) vs. Will Fleury (186.0)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Leah McCourt (145.8) vs. Kerry Hughes (145.0)

Bantamweight Bout: Frans Mlambo (135.0) vs. Dominique Wooding (135.6)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Camila Rivarola (115.6) vs. Danni Neilan (115.5)

Featherweight Bout: George Courtney (144.6) vs. Ciaran Clarke (146.0)

Featherweight Bout: Richie Smullen (144.8) vs. Sean Tobin (145.0)

Lightweight Bout: Ryan Roddy (154.8) vs. Patrik Pietila (155.4)

Featherweight Bout: Ilias Bulaid (145.4) vs. Vitalic Maiboroda (146.0)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Lee Chadwick (206.0) vs. Karl Moore (205.8)

Welterweight Bout: Philip Mulpeter (170.2) vs. Keith McCabe (168.6)

Flyweight Bout: Blaine O’Driscoll (124.8) vs. Jake Hadley (125.6)

Featherweight Bout: Dylan Logan (145.5) vs. Adam Gustab (145.6)

Welterweight Bout: Ian Coughlan (170.4) vs. Constantin Gnusariev (167.0)

*Commission cleared fight to go ahead.

**Card subject to change.