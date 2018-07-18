HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nicco Montano TUF 26 Finale v1

featuredNicco Montano to Make First Flyweight Title Defense at UFC 228

Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum

featuredRobert Whittaker Says Injuries Rule Out Fighting Again in 2018

Chad Mendes UFC Boise post-fight

featuredChad Mendes Feels He Should Rocket Back to the Top of the Featherweight Rankings

Junior dos Santos

featuredJunior dos Santos Blanks Blagoy Ivanov to Earn Unanimous Decision in UFC Boise Main Event

Bellator Confirms New Deal for Paul Daley, Slot in Welterweight Grand Prix

July 18, 2018
NoNo Comments

Paul Daley has inked a new multi-fight, multi-year deal with Bellator.

Bellator officials, following an initial report by ESPN, confirmed to MMAWeekly.com on Wednesday that Daley had agreed to a new contract that will see him participate in its upcoming Welterweight World Grand Prix. He becomes the tenth and final competitor in the tournament.

Bellator president Scott Coker announced the tournament’s first nine competitor’s during a Tuesday press conference with Bellator streaming partner DAZN. The initial field included Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald, former champions Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov, Yaroslov Amosov, Jon Fitch, Neiman Gracie, Lorenz Larkin, Michael Page, and Ed Ruth.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva Averts Four-Year Suspension After USADA Ruled He Ingested a Contaminated Substance

The first tournament bout is scheduled for Sept. 29, featuring a trilogy bout between Lima and Koreshkov, who have split their first two meetings.

Daley had teased a new deal in late June, but it wasn’t made official until Wednesday. Though he would like a bout with  bitter rival Michael “Venom” Page, no other pairings aside from Lima vs. Koreshkov, have been announced.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA