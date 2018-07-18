Bellator Confirms New Deal for Paul Daley, Slot in Welterweight Grand Prix

Paul Daley has inked a new multi-fight, multi-year deal with Bellator.

Bellator officials, following an initial report by ESPN, confirmed to MMAWeekly.com on Wednesday that Daley had agreed to a new contract that will see him participate in its upcoming Welterweight World Grand Prix. He becomes the tenth and final competitor in the tournament.

Bellator president Scott Coker announced the tournament’s first nine competitor’s during a Tuesday press conference with Bellator streaming partner DAZN. The initial field included Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald, former champions Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov, Yaroslov Amosov, Jon Fitch, Neiman Gracie, Lorenz Larkin, Michael Page, and Ed Ruth.

The first tournament bout is scheduled for Sept. 29, featuring a trilogy bout between Lima and Koreshkov, who have split their first two meetings.

Daley had teased a new deal in late June, but it wasn’t made official until Wednesday. Though he would like a bout with bitter rival Michael “Venom” Page, no other pairings aside from Lima vs. Koreshkov, have been announced.