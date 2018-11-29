Bellator Champ Darrion Caldwell vs. RIZIN Champ Kyoji Horiguchi Set for RIZIN 14

A huge crossover fight is planned for RIZIN 14 in Japan as Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell will face RIZIN champion Kyoji Horiguchi.

The fight was announced by RIZIN during a press conference on Wednesday evening. The RIZIN bantamweight title will be up for grabs in the crossover showdown.

Caldwell has gone on a tear lately with four straight wins including his championship victory last year as well as defending the title on one occasion and jumping up to get a victory at featherweight in his last performance.

Overall, Caldwell is 13-1 in his career with a string of dominant victories as part of the Bellator roster.

Now the former NCAA champion wrestler will travel to Japan for a whole new challenge as he faces Horiguchi on his home soil.

Horiguchi was universally ranked as one of the best flyweight fighters in the world while he was competing in the UFC but after leaving the promotion and moving to RIZIN, he’s been competing at bantamweight.

After winning the RIZIN bantmaweight grand prix, Horiguchi has picked up two more wins in a row including a jaw-dropping nine-second knockout against UFC veteran Ian McCall.

Now Horiguchi faces Caldwell in a crossover showdown at RIZIN 14 in Japan.