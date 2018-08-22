Michael McDonald Headed in for Surgery After All

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 22, 2018
Bellator bantamweight contender Michael McDonald is once again headed into surgery for a broken hand. 

McDonald made quick work of former Bellator titleholder Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 202 in July, needing only 58 seconds to knock him out. Unfortunately, McDonald needed just that same 58 seconds to break his left hand. 

He initially thought that he’d be able to let his hand heal without surgery, but that was unsuccessful and he has scheduled surgery for Aug. 30 in Las Vegas.

McDonald has been a fighter to watch out for almost since the day he set foot in the cage. He cut his teeth in the Gladiator Challenge fight promotion before becoming a Tachi Palace Fights champion at the tender age of 19 and then moved on to World Extreme Cagefighting.

McDonald became a title contender under the UFC banner, failing to wrest the belt from Renan Barao in 2013. He spent all of 2014 and 2015 on the sidelines because of medical issues, including having surgery on his broken right hand. 

After back-to-back wins for Bellator, McDonald should be rocketing into title contention, but he is instead expected to remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future because of his severely broken left hand.

“Unfortunately, the first attempt to fix my hand wasn’t as successful (as) we had hoped. We are going to move on with surgery after all,” he wrote on Instagram. 

“Not only did I shatter my bone in my hand, but I also crushed it. I lost 1/4-inch off my knuckle and pointer finger length, which slightly misaligns and deforms my fist, which will be a huge danger for me to continue punching. We are going to try to fuse my hand bones together and also extend it back to the original length, along with adding a surgical steel plate for reinforcement.”

McDonald went on to explain that the last time he had a procedure like this, on his right hand, it was a two surgery process. He didn’t give a timeline for a potential return to the cage, but that will only come if the surgery does what they hope and returns his hand to some semblance of normalcy, otherwise, it is possible that, despite being only 27 years of age, McDonald’s career could be in jeopardy.

