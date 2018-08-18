Bellator Bantamweight Champ Darrion Caldwell Blisters Noad Lahat in Featherweight Feature Fight

Bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell returned to featherweight at Bellator 204 on Friday night in Sioux Falls, S.D., where he made quick work of Noad Lahat.

Though Lahat has an impressive track record fighting for the UFC and Bellator, it wasn’t enough to fend off Caldwell. The bantamweight champ was impressive in his first fight at featherweight in nearly four years, easily taking Lahat to the canvas and pounding him out with a brutal assault of punches rocketing up from under Lahat’s arm.

Decorated wrestler Logan Storley kept his undefeated record intact, taking out A.J. Matthews in the Bellator 204 co-main event. Storley continuously put Matthews on the canvas until the referee had to step in and stop his ground-and-pound attack.

Irishman James Gallagher had intended to put a stamp on his chase for the bantamweight belt, but his brash demeanor backfired, as Ricky Bandejas shocked and rocked him. He dropped Gallagher with a right hand and then again with a sidekick to the face before unloading with a fury of fists to finish him.

Bellator 204: Caldwell vs. Lahat Full Results

Main Card:

Featherweight Main Event: Darrion Caldwell (13-1) def. Noad Lahat (12-4) via TKO (punches) at 2:46 of round two

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Logan Storley (9-0) def. A.J. Matthews (9-8) via TKO (punches) at 3:56 of round two

Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Ricky Bandejas (11-1) def. James Gallagher (7-1) via KO (strikes) at 2:49 of round one

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Tywan Claxton (3-0) def. Cris Lencioni (3-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card: