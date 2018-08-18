Bellator Bantamweight Champ Darrion Caldwell Blisters Noad Lahat in Featherweight Feature Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 18, 2018
Bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell returned to featherweight at Bellator 204 on Friday night in Sioux Falls, S.D., where he made quick work of Noad Lahat.

Though Lahat has an impressive track record fighting for the UFC and Bellator, it wasn’t enough to fend off Caldwell. The bantamweight champ was impressive in his first fight at featherweight in nearly four years, easily taking Lahat to the canvas and pounding him out with a brutal assault of punches rocketing up from under Lahat’s arm.

Decorated wrestler Logan Storley kept his undefeated record intact, taking out A.J. Matthews in the Bellator 204 co-main event. Storley continuously put Matthews on the canvas until the referee had to step in and stop his ground-and-pound attack. 

Irishman James Gallagher had intended to put a stamp on his chase for the bantamweight belt, but his brash demeanor backfired, as Ricky Bandejas shocked and rocked him. He dropped Gallagher with a right hand and then again with a sidekick to the face before unloading with a fury of fists to finish him.

Bellator 204: Caldwell vs. Lahat Full Results

Main Card:

  • Featherweight Main Event: Darrion Caldwell (13-1) def. Noad Lahat (12-4) via TKO (punches) at 2:46 of round two
  • Welterweight Co-Main Event: Logan Storley (9-0) def. A.J. Matthews (9-8) via TKO (punches) at 3:56 of round two
  • Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Ricky Bandejas (11-1) def. James Gallagher (7-1) via KO (strikes) at 2:49 of round one
  •  Featherweight Main Card Bout: Tywan Claxton (3-0) def. Cris Lencioni (3-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card:

  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Omar Morales (7-0) def. Troy Nawrocki (3-1) via KO (strikes) at 0:58 of round one
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Demarques Jackson (9-2) def. Bryce Logan (9-3) via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Jason Jackson (8-3) def. Jordon Larson (9-5) via TKO (punches) at 3:52 of round one
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: David Michaud (13-4) def. Corey Davis (3-1) via KO (punches) at 1:42 of round one
  • Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Romero Cotton (3-0) def. Willie Whitehead (2-3) via TKO (strikes) at 4:12 of round one
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Tyler Ray (3-1) def. Seth Bass (4-3) via KO (strikes) at 3:30 of round one
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Keith Phathaem (1-1) vs. Micah Peatrowsky (2-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Lloyd McKinney (8-5) def. Robiel Tesfaldet (2-2) via submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:17 of round three
  • Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Jeff Nielsen (2-0) def. Wyatt Meyer (1-1) via TKO (punches) at 2:53 of round one

               

