HOT OFF THE WIRE
Korean Zombie lays out Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan

featuredUFC Busan results: Korean Zombie throttles Frankie Edgar en route to knockout finish

featuredUFC Busan Live Results: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie

Henry Cejudo UFC 238 two belts

featuredUFC double-champ Henry Cejudo is being stripped of his flyweight belt

featuredUFC Busan weigh-in results: Frankie Edgar and Korean Zombie set for South Korean showdown

Bellator announces signing of Liz Carmouche, UFC women’s pioneer fighter

December 21, 2019
NoNo Comments

On the same night as Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops, Bellator announced the signing of United States Marine Corps veteran and established flyweight competitor Liz Carmouche (13-7) to an exclusive multi-year, multi-fight contract.

Carmouche joins Bellator’s women’s flyweight division following a six-year run in UFC – a tenure that includes world title bouts in both the bantamweight and flyweight divisions, as well as notable wins over Katlyn Chookagian and Jessica Andrade.

Fighting out of San Diego, the 35-year-old Team Hurricane Awesome-product also formerly competed for Strikeforce, notching a pair of victories with the promotion. She earned an additional win over Valentina Shevchenko earlier in her career.

Prior to her days as a professional athlete, the Lafayette, Louisiana-native spent five years serving as an aviation electrician in the United Stated Marine Corps, where she completed three tours of duty in the Middle East. A longtime friend and teammate of Hawaii’s own Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, “Girl-Rilla” finally has the opportunity to compete alongside Bellator women’s flyweight world champion in an already-stacked 125-pound division.

TRENDING > Illness knocks Josh Barnett out of Bellator 235; Toby Misech wins makeshift main event

Carmouche’s promotional debut will take place early 2020 in the flyweight division, which is championed by her training partner, Ilima-lei Macfarlane, who headlines Bellator 236 on Saturday in Honolulu, Hawaii. The division also features Macfarlane’s opponent Kate Jackson, as well as other top athletes competing this weekend in Hawaii, includingJuliana Velasquez, Veta Arteaga, Bruna Ellen and Alejandra Lara.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA