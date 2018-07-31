Bellator Announces Signing of 24 U.K. and Ireland Based Fighters

Bellator on Monday announced the signing of 24 U.K. and Ireland-based athletes to bolster the roster as the organization continues its growth initiative in the region, following already-announced plans for an exclusive fight series set to take place throughout the U.K., Ireland and western Europe.

Notably, former two-division BAMMA champ Terry Brazier, TUF: The Smashes lightweight winner Norman Parke, popular Irish lightweight Paul Redmond, undefeated SBG Ireland product Kiefer Crosbie and TUF season 27-veteran Richie Smullen, are among the names now signed to exclusive multi-fight agreements with Bellator.

“Growing the Bellator organization throughout U.K. and Ireland has been a top priority for us for quite some time,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. “Adding up-and-coming, as well as established, talent from the region to our roster plays a crucial role in us being able to take the next steps in this market. Our fans in the U.K. and Ireland can anticipate a much stronger Bellator presence and can look forward to seeing some of western Europe’s best MMA fighters inside the Bellator cage in the near future.”

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Dismisses Colby Covington, Zeroes in on Darren Till

Bellator has previously held events throughout the U.K. and Ireland, including London, Dublin, Belfast and Newcastle. Most recently, historic Bellator 200 emanated from The SSE Arena, Wembley on May 25 and featured Michael “Venom” Page, Linton Vassell, Aaron Chalmers and Mike Shipmanamong other top talent from the market.

Bellator is pleased to welcome the following fighters to the roster:

Lightweight:

Terry Brazier (10-1; fighting out of England)

Pedro Carvalho (8-3; fighting out of Ireland by way of Portugal)

Constantin Gnusariev (1-0; fighting out of Ireland by way of Moldova)

Luka Jelcic (10-3; fighting out of Ireland by way of Croatia)

Charlie Leary (15-9-1; fighting out of England)

Lewis Long (16-5; fighting out of Wales)

Norman Parke (25-6-1, 1 NC; fighting out of Northern Ireland)

Myles Price (10-7, fighting out of Ireland)

Paul Redmond (14-8; fighting out of Ireland)

Daniele Scatizzi (9-4; fighting out Ireland by way of Italy)

Sam Slater (2-0; fighting out of Ireland)

Richie Smullen (3-1-1; fighting out of Ireland)

Tim Wilde (12-3; fighting out of England)

Welterweight:

Ruben Crawford (16-3; fighting out of Ireland by way of Germany)

Kiefer Crosbie (4-0; fighting out of Ireland)

Walter Gahadza (17-3; fighting out of England)

Richard Kiely (2-1; fighting out of Ireland)

Ion Pascu (18-8; fighting out of Ireland by way of Romania)

Jim Wallhead (29-11; fighting out of England)

Featherweight:

Dylan Logan (2-3; fighting out of Ireland)

Nathan Rose (6-1; fighting out of England)

Middleweight:

Claudio Conti (7-5-2; fighting out of Ireland by way of Italy)

John Redmond (7-13; fighting out of Ireland)

Women’s Flyweight: