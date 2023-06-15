HOT OFF THE WIRE
Vadim Nemkov Bellator 257

featuredBellator 297: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero live weigh-in results

Yoel Romero

featuredYoel Romero hopes ‘this is the moment’ he becomes a champion

Patricio Pitbull Bellator 221 victory

featuredPatricio Pitbull eyeing history with 3rd divisional title, but aims for a 4th

Javier Mendez

featuredIslam Makhachev’s coach believes Charles Oliveira has ‘earned’ a rematch

Bellator 297: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero live weigh-in results

June 15, 2023
NoNo Comments

Bellator returns to Chicago for a fight card that could potentially make MMA history.

In the main event, a light heavyweight title fight takes place between reigning king Vadim Nemkov and former UFC fan favorite, Yoel Romero. The co-main is really the fight people are poised to pay attention to though.

Sergio Pettis returns from a long layoff to defend his bantamweight title against former two-division champion Patricio Pitbull who looks to be the first fighter in a major MMA promotion to win three world titles across three divisions.

But before anyone can fight, they first had to make weight

Bellator 297 main card (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Bellator light heavyweight title: Vadim Nemkov (203.8) vs. Yoel Romero (205)

Bellator bantamweight title: Sergio Pettis (134) vs. Patricio Pitbull (134.2)

Corey Anderson (205) vs. Phil Davis (206)

Daniel James (265) vs. Gokhan Saricam (246)

Prelims (YouTube, 6 p.m. ET)

Wladmir Gouvea (264) vs. Gabriel Sayeg (261)

Kyle Crutchmer (171) vs. Bobby Nash (171)

Gadzhi Rabadanov (156) vs. Pieter Buist (156)

Jaleel Willis (171) vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov (170)

Mike Hamel (155) vs. Shamil Nikaev (156)

Norbert Novenyi Jr (185) vs. Kamil Oniszczuk (186)

Archie Colgan (155) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (155)

Karl Moore (205) vs. Alex Polizzi (204)

Timur Khizriev (145) vs. Richie Smullen (145)

Jordan Newman (186) vs. Matthew Perry (184)

Cody Law (145) vs. Edwin Chavez (146)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker