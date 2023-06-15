Bellator 297: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero live weigh-in results

Bellator returns to Chicago for a fight card that could potentially make MMA history.

In the main event, a light heavyweight title fight takes place between reigning king Vadim Nemkov and former UFC fan favorite, Yoel Romero. The co-main is really the fight people are poised to pay attention to though.

Sergio Pettis returns from a long layoff to defend his bantamweight title against former two-division champion Patricio Pitbull who looks to be the first fighter in a major MMA promotion to win three world titles across three divisions.

But before anyone can fight, they first had to make weight

Bellator 297 main card (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Bellator light heavyweight title: Vadim Nemkov (203.8) vs. Yoel Romero (205)

Bellator bantamweight title: Sergio Pettis (134) vs. Patricio Pitbull (134.2)

Corey Anderson (205) vs. Phil Davis (206)

Daniel James (265) vs. Gokhan Saricam (246)

Prelims (YouTube, 6 p.m. ET)

Wladmir Gouvea (264) vs. Gabriel Sayeg (261)

Kyle Crutchmer (171) vs. Bobby Nash (171)

Gadzhi Rabadanov (156) vs. Pieter Buist (156)

Jaleel Willis (171) vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov (170)

Mike Hamel (155) vs. Shamil Nikaev (156)

Norbert Novenyi Jr (185) vs. Kamil Oniszczuk (186)

Archie Colgan (155) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (155)

Karl Moore (205) vs. Alex Polizzi (204)

Timur Khizriev (145) vs. Richie Smullen (145)

Jordan Newman (186) vs. Matthew Perry (184)

Cody Law (145) vs. Edwin Chavez (146)