Bellator 297: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero live results

Bellator is hosting one of the year’s biggest cards when it touches down in the windy city for Bellator 297 in Chicago.

The main event features a light heavyweight title scrap between reigning champion Vadim Nemkov and UFC veteran and fan favorite, Yoel Romero. Elsewhere on the card is a 205-pound title eliminator bout between Corey Anderson and Phil Davis who will duke it out for the next shot at the champion.

But, perhaps the biggest storyline comes in the co-main event when Sergio Pettis returns from a long layoff to defend his title against Patricio Pitbull who is looking to make history by being the first man in a major MMA promotion to win three titles across three divisions.

Here’s how the whole card played out.

Bellator 297 main card results

(c) Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero — for the Bellator light heavyweight championship

(c) Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio Pitbull – for the Bellator bantamweight championship

Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis

Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam

Bellator 297 preliminary card results

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Pieter Buist via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ramazan Kuramagomedov defeated Jaleel Willis via knockout (knee, punches) – Round 1, 1:24

Norbert Novenyi Jr. defeated Kamil Oniszczuk via KO, Round 1, 0:46.

Archie Colgan defeated Emmanuel Sanchez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Jordan Newman def. Matthew Perry via submission (Americana) – Round 1, 4:20

Cody Law defeated Edwin Chavez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Postlims

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Bobby Nash

Wladmir Gouvea vs. Gabriel Sayeg

Karl Moore vs. Alex Polizzi

Mike Hamel vs. Shamil Nikaev

Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen