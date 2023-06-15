HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

Bellator 297 Face-Offs: Pettis vs. Pitbull

June 15, 2023
NoNo Comments

Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis and challenger (current featherweight champion) Patricio Pitbull Freire took center stage at the press conference face-offs in Chicago.

Though they hold the co-main event slot, all eyes were on Pettis and Pibull, as Pitbull tries to take the belt from Pettis and become a Bellator three-division champion.

The Bellator 297 main event will see champion Vadim Nemkov defend against Yoel Romero, who was not in the room at the press conference. Well, he wasn’t physically in the room. Romero evidently has a fear of heights that stopped him from making the trek to the 99th floor of the Willis Tower, where the press conference was held.

Romero did make an appearance, virtually, even as he smiled through the screen at Nemkov, who was in the room.

Patricio Pitbull eyeing history with 3rd divisional title, but aims for a 4th

Bellator 297 Face-Offs: Pettis vs. Pitbull / Nemkov vs. Romero

