Bellator 295 Weigh-In Results and Video: Two bouts scrapped

The second of Bellator’s events in Hawaii are official following the Bellator 295 weigh-ins today in Waikiki, Hawaii.

Bellator 295: Stots vs. Mix will see the conclusion of the Bantamweight World Grand Prix as Interim Bantamweight World Champion Raufeon Stots (19-2) faces-off against No. 2-ranked proven finisher, Patchy Mix (17-1) for the coveted $1,000,000 prize. The co-main event features former flyweight world champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2) making her return when she takes on Japan’s No. 2-ranked Kana Watanabe (11-1-1), while homegrown Bellator superstar No. 4-ranked featherweight Aaron Pico (10-4) squares off against the grizzled James Gonzalez (10-5) in a featherweight affair. Freshly added to the evening’s main card, Yancy Medeiros (16-8, 1 NC) takes on Charlie Leary (17-13-1) in a contract weight bout.

The previously announced contract weight bouts pitting Kyoji Horiguchi against Ray Borg and Weber Almeida versus Keoni Diggs have been scrapped.

Bellator 295 Weigh-In Video

Bellator 295 Official Weigh-In Results

BELLATOR 295: STOTS VS. MIX MAIN CARD:

Saturday, April 22 – live on SHOWTIME

11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT/5 p.m. HST (local)

Bantamweight World Grand Prix Final: IC- Raufeon Stots (134.2) vs. #2- Patchy Mix (135)

(134.2) vs. #2- (135) Flyweight Bout: #3- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126) vs. #2- Kana Watanabe (125.6)

(126) vs. #2- (125.6) Contract Weight Bout (165 lbs): Yancy Medeiros (162.4) vs. Charlie Leary (164.2)

(162.4) vs. (164.2) Featherweight Bout: #3-Aaron Pico (145.6) vs. James Gonzalez (145.8)

BELLATOR 295: STOTS VS. MIX PRELIMINARY CARD:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/2 p.m. HST (local)