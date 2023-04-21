HOT OFF THE WIRE

Bellator 295 Weigh-In Results and Video: Two bouts scrapped

April 21, 2023
The second of Bellator’s events in Hawaii are official following the Bellator 295 weigh-ins today in Waikiki, Hawaii.

Bellator 295: Stots vs. Mix will see the conclusion of the Bantamweight World Grand Prix as Interim Bantamweight World Champion Raufeon Stots (19-2) faces-off against No. 2-ranked proven finisher, Patchy Mix (17-1) for the coveted $1,000,000 prize. The co-main event features former flyweight world champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2) making her return when she takes on Japan’s No. 2-ranked Kana Watanabe (11-1-1), while homegrown Bellator superstar No. 4-ranked featherweight Aaron Pico (10-4) squares off against the grizzled James Gonzalez (10-5) in a featherweight affair. Freshly added to the evening’s main card, Yancy Medeiros (16-8, 1 NC) takes on Charlie Leary (17-13-1) in a contract weight bout.

The previously announced contract weight bouts pitting Kyoji Horiguchi against Ray Borg and Weber Almeida versus Keoni Diggs have been scrapped.

Bellator 295 Weigh-In Video

Bellator 295 Official Weigh-In Results

BELLATOR 295: STOTS VS. MIX MAIN CARD:

Saturday, April 22 – live on SHOWTIME

11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT/5 p.m. HST (local)

  • Bantamweight World Grand Prix Final: IC-Raufeon Stots (134.2) vs. #2-Patchy Mix (135)
  • Flyweight Bout: #3-Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126) vs. #2-Kana Watanabe (125.6)
  • Contract Weight Bout (165 lbs): Yancy Medeiros (162.4) vs. Charlie Leary (164.2)
  • Featherweight Bout: #3-Aaron Pico (145.6) vs. James Gonzalez (145.8)

BELLATOR 295: STOTS VS. MIX PRELIMINARY CARD:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/2 p.m. HST (local) 

  • Featherweight Bout: #6-Mads Burnell (144.4) vs. #7-Justin Gonzales (145.6)
  • Featherweight Bout: Kai Kamaka III (145.4) vs. Adli Edwards (145.6)
  • Flyweight Bout: #9Sumiko Inaba (124.4) vs. #7-Veta Arteaga (125.8)
  • Lightweight BoutBobby King (155.4) vs. Aalon Cruz (156)
  • Heavyweight Bout: Davion Franklin (259.2) vs. Kasim Aras (251.8)
  • Flyweight Bout: #8-Ilara Joanne (125.4) vs. Bruna Ellen (125.6)
  • Welterweight Bout: Alexey Shurkevich (170.8) vs. Masayuki Kikuiri (169)

