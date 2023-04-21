Bellator 294 Weigh-In Results and Video: DeAnna Bennett Misses Weight

The first of two weigh-ins for Bellator’s return to Hawaii are in the books ahead of Friday’ Bellator 294: Carmouche vs. Bennett 2 event at the Blaisdell Arena.

In the main event, DeAnna Bennett weighed in at 126.2-pounds and officially missed weight for her bout against Liz Carmouche for the Bellator World Flyweight Championship.

Carmouche has chosen to keep her title on the line in the bout tomorrow, meaning that if she were to lose the fight, the Bellator Flyweight Championship would become vacant.

BELLATOR MMA’s double-header weekend full of action begins with Friday’s Bellator 294: Carmouche vs. Bennett 2 which will be headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between reigning women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (18-7) and No. 4-ranked challenger DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1).

The evening’s co-main event will see a heavyweight clash between No. 7-ranked Tim Johnson (15-9) and American Top Team’s Said Sowma (8-4). Elsewhere on the main card, former title challenger No. 2-ranked Arlene Blencowe (15-9) welcomes Olympic wrestler Sara McMann (13-6) to the Bellator cage, while Danny Sabatello (13-2) looks to get back in the win column when he takes on Brazil’s Marcos Breno (15-2). In a welterweight affair, Levan Chokheli (11-2, 1 NC) and Michael Lombardo (13-3, 1 NC) take center stage to round out the main card.

Bellator 294: Carmouche vs. Bennett 2 Official Weigh-In Results

BELLATOR 294: CARMOUCHE VS. BENNETT 2 MAIN CARD:

Friday, April 21 – live on SHOWTIME

10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT/4 p.m. HST (local)

Flyweight World Title Bout: C- Liz Carmouche (125) vs. #4- DeAnna Bennett (126.2*)

(125) vs. #4- (126.2*) Heavyweight Co-Main Event: #7- Tim Johnson (262) vs. Said Sowma (239.2)

(262) vs. (239.2) Featherweight Bout: #2- Arlene Blencowe (146) vs. Sara McMann (145.6)

(146) vs. (145.6) Bantamweight Bout: #5- Danny Sabatello (135.6) vs. Marcos Breno (136)

(135.6) vs. (136) Welterweight Bout: Levan Chokheli (169.6) vs. Michael Lombardo (170.8)

BELLATOR 294: CARMOUCHE VS. BENNETT 2 PRELIMINARY CARD:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV

8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT/2:30 p.m. HST (local)