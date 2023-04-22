Bellator 294 Results: Liz Carmouche submits DeAnna Bennett

The first of two events in Oahu are complete and Liz Carmouche (19-7) will be leaving the island still Bellator MMA Flyweight World Champion.

Further down the Bellator 294 main card, Tim Johnson (16-9) earned a unanimous decision over Said Sowma, former Olympian Sara McMann (14-6) defeated Arlene Blencowe in her promotional debut at the Blaisdell Arena.

The No. 5-ranked bantamweight in Bellator, Danny Sabatello (14-2) finished Marcos Breno with a slick rear-naked choke submission, then got on the house microphone and announced his intentions to compete on Bellator’s upcoming event in Chicago.

“She, just like her previous fights, was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I just didn’t make weight.’ Those excuses don’t fly. I stay up until 11:00 at night cutting the weight, then I wake up at 5:00 to double and triple check,” said Carmouche after the win.

“We’re professionals in this sport, and we’re in one of the biggest organizations in the sport, so we need to do everything the best way possible. She said she had nothing but respect for me. To me, if you don’t make weight, you don’t respect your opponent.”

BELLATOR 294: CARMOUCHE VS. BENNETT 2 MAIN CARD:

C- Liz Carmouche (19-7) defeated #4- DeAnna Bennett (13-8-1) via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:29 of round four

