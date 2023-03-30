Bellator 293 Weigh-In Results and Video: All Fights Made Weight

All fighters weighed in successfully this morning ahead of tomorrow’s Bellator 293: Golm vs. James event at Pechanga Resort Casino in Southern California.

BELLATOR 293 will be headlined by No. 5-ranked Marcelo Golm (10-3) and Chicago’s own No. 7-ranked Daniel James (14-6-1) in a pivotal heavyweight bout. The evening’s co-main event will see MMA pioneer No.1-Cat Zingano (13-4) look to extend her impressive winning streak to four as she takes on Northern Ireland’s No.4-Leah McCourt (7-2) in a high stakes featherweight bout. Additionally on the main card, BELLATOR middleweight mainstay No. 3-ranked John Salter (18-6) will take on Canada’s surging talent No. 7-ranked Aaron Jeffery(13-3), while promising prospects No. 9-ranked Sullivan Cauley (5-0) and Luke Trainer (6-1) clash in a highly anticipated light heavyweight tilt and top undefeated prospects Archie Colgan (6-0) and Justin Montalvo (5-0) clash at 155-pounds.

The main card of BELLATOR 293 can be seen live on SHOWTIME beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, while the preliminary portion of the card will kick off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and can be viewed live and free on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, and Pluto TV.

Bellator 293 Weigh-in Video

Bellator 293 official Weigh-In Results: Golm vs. James

MAIN CARD:

SHOWTIME

Friday, March 31 — 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Heavyweight Main Event: #7- Marcelo Golm (257.62) vs. #8- Daniel James (265.4)

(257.62) vs. #8- (265.4) Featherweight Co-Main Event: #1- Cat Zingano (145.2) vs. #4- Leah McCourt (145.4)

(145.2) vs. #4- (145.4) Middleweight Bout: #3- John Salter (185.8) vs. #7- Aaron Jeffrey (185.2)

(185.8) vs. #7- (185.2) Lightweight Bout: Archie Colgan (155.4) vs. Justin Montalvo (154.4)

(155.4) vs. (154.4) Light Heavyweight Bout: #9-Sullivan Cauley (205.8) vs. Luke Trainer (205.2)

BELLATOR 293: GOLM VS. JAMES PRELIMINARY CARD:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT