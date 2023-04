Bellator 293: Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James results

Bellator MMA hosted a fight card from Pechanga Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday night.

The main event was a heavyweight scrap between Brazil’s Marcelo Golm and Daniel Jones, both hoping to use a main event slot to propel them closer to title contention. The co-main was a fight, fit for a title when MMA legend Cat Zingano took on Leah McCourt for what could quite possibly be the next contender for Cris Cyborg’s title.

Bellator 293 Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Daniel James defeated Marcelo Golm via TKO, Round 3 – 0:26

Cat Zingano defeated Leah McCourt via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

John Salter defeated Aaron Jeffrey via decision (30-27 x3)

Archie Colgan defeated Justin Montalvo via TKO, Round 1 – 3:33

Luke Trainer defeated Sullivan Cauley via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 – 2:58

Bellator 293 Preliminary Card (YouTube, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

Rakim Cleveland defeated Christian Edwards via submission (guillotine), Round 3 – 3:55

Mike Hamel defeated Nick Browne via TKO, Round 1 – 0:42

Adam Piccolotti defeated Mandel Nallo via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 3 – 4:26

Sara Collins defeated Pam Sorenson via submission (armbar), Round 1 – 2:43

Jeff Creighton defeated Joey Davis via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Lucas Brennan defeated Josh San Diego via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 – 2:14

Vladimir Tokov defeated Lance Gibson Jr. via KO, Round 1 – 1:02

Randi Field defeated Ashley Cummins via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Bryce Meredith defeated Brandon Carillo via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 3:17

Mackenzie Stiller defeated Maria Henderson via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 3:17