Bellator 290 Official Weigh-in Results

The rematch between Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko is officially set. The athletes competing on Saturday’s Bellator 290 fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Inglewood, California.

The event is headlined by arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time’s final fight when Fedor Emelianenko steps in the cage one last time to face heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in a rematch.

The fight card features a second title bout. In the co-main event, middleweight titleholder Johnny Eblen puts his championship on the line against challenger Anatoly Tokov.

MAIN CARD (CBS, 9 p.m. ET)

Ryan Bader (234.4) vs. Fedor Emelianenko (236.2) – heavyweight title bout

Johnny Eblen (184) vs. Anatoly Tokov (184.8) – middleweight title bout

Sabah Homasi (170.8) vs. Brennan Ward (170.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD ( 6 p.m. ET)

Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Dante Schiro (170.6)

Mukhamed Berkhamov (171) vs. Lorenz Larkin (171)

Henry Corrales (145.6) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (145.2)

Ali Isaev (261.8) vs. Steve Mowry (253.4)

Chris Gonzalez (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.6)

Karl Albrektsson (205.2) vs. Grant Neal (205.2)

Diana Avsaragova (128.8)* vs. Alejandra Lara (125.8)

Darrion Caldwell (135.8) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.4)

Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Jornel Lugo (135)

Isaiah Hokit (145.6) vs. Peter Ishiguro (145)

Ethan Hughes (170.8) vs. Yusuf Karakaya (170.2)

*missed weight

