HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs Spivak Weigh-in Results

Fedor Emelianenko Bellator 290 Weigh in

featuredBellator 290 Official Weigh-in Results

featuredRyan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko Officially Weigh-in for Bellator 290 | Video

Sean Strickland

featuredSean Strickland explains why he’s the ‘coolest MMA fighter’

Bellator 290 Official Weigh-in Results

February 3, 2023
NoNo Comments

The rematch between Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko is officially set. The athletes competing on Saturday’s Bellator 290 fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Inglewood, California.

The event is headlined by arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time’s final fight when Fedor Emelianenko steps in the cage one last time to face heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in a rematch.

The fight card features a second title bout. In the co-main event, middleweight titleholder Johnny Eblen puts his championship on the line against challenger Anatoly Tokov.

Bellator 290 Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (CBS, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Ryan Bader (234.4) vs. Fedor Emelianenko (236.2) – heavyweight title bout
  • Johnny Eblen (184) vs. Anatoly Tokov (184.8) – middleweight title bout
  • Sabah Homasi (170.8) vs. Brennan Ward (170.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD ( 6 p.m. ET)

  • Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Dante Schiro (170.6)
  • Mukhamed Berkhamov (171) vs. Lorenz Larkin (171)
  • Henry Corrales (145.6) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (145.2)
  • Ali Isaev (261.8) vs. Steve Mowry (253.4)
  • Chris Gonzalez (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.6)
  • Karl Albrektsson (205.2) vs. Grant Neal (205.2)
  • Diana Avsaragova (128.8)* vs. Alejandra Lara (125.8)
  • Darrion Caldwell (135.8) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.4)
  • Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Jornel Lugo (135)
  • Isaiah Hokit (145.6) vs. Peter Ishiguro (145)
  • Ethan Hughes (170.8) vs. Yusuf Karakaya (170.2)

*missed weight

Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko Officially Weigh-in for Bellator 290 | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker