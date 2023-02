Bellator 290 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko

Watch the Bellator 290 Ceremonial Weigh-in featuring main event fighters heavyweight champ Ryan Bader and the legendary Fedor Emelianenko.

Bader and Emelianenko rematch at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday with the heavyweight championship on the line. It will also be the final fight of the iconic career of Emelianenko.

