Bellator 287 Weigh-in Results: All fighters hit their marks

All 34 fighters competing on the Bellator 287 fight card in Milan, Italy successfully made weight for Saturday’s event. A lightweight bout between Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui headline the event.

The weigh-ins took place at the Bellator host hotel. Allianz Cloud Arena hosts Saturday’s event. It’s the first time the fight promotion has hosted an even in Milan in two years.

Bellator 287 Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (4 p.m. ET, Showtime)

Adam Piccolotti (155.2) vs. Mansour Barnaoui (154.6)

Fabian Edwards (185.4) vs. Charlie Ward (185.2)

Saul Rogers (155.3) vs. Tim Wilde (155.8)

Andrew Fisher (146) vs. Justin Gonzales (145.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (12:30 p.m. ET)

Davy Gallon (155.8) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (154.8)

Kamil Oniszczuk (185.4) vs. Costello van Steenis (185.4)

Alfie Davis (156) vs. Thibault Gouti (155.9)

Manuela Marconetto (115.8) vs. Chiara Penco (115.1)

Walter Cogliandro (146) vs. Yves Landu (145.6)

Simon Biyong (205.8) vs. Dragos Zubco (203.4)

Bourama Camara (170.9) vs. Nicolo Solli (170.8)

Lucas Alsina (204.4) vs. Luke Trainer (204.8)

Andrea Fusi (181) vs. Steven Hill (179.9)

Sarvadzhon Khamidov (135.8) vs. Jose Maria Tome (135.6)

Percy Herrera (136) vs. Luca Iovine (135.6)

Cherif Ba Pape (135.1) vs. Ayoub Nacer (133.8)

Alex Bertinazzi (145.6) vs. Edoardo Caiazza (145.8)

Bellator 287 Weigh-in Video

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)