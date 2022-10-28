HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jake Paul

featuredJake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Officially Weigh-in | Video

featuredUFC Vegas 63 Weigh-in Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

featuredArizona commission decides the fate of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva bout

featuredJake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Press Conference Face-off Video

Bellator 287 Weigh-in Results: All fighters hit their marks

October 28, 2022
NoNo Comments

All 34 fighters competing on the Bellator 287 fight card in Milan, Italy successfully made weight for Saturday’s event. A lightweight bout between Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui headline the event.

The weigh-ins took place at the Bellator host hotel. Allianz Cloud Arena hosts Saturday’s event. It’s the first time the fight promotion has hosted an even in Milan in two years.

Bellator 287 Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (4 p.m. ET, Showtime)

  • Adam Piccolotti (155.2) vs. Mansour Barnaoui (154.6)
  • Fabian Edwards (185.4) vs. Charlie Ward (185.2)
  • Saul Rogers (155.3) vs. Tim Wilde (155.8)
  • Andrew Fisher (146) vs. Justin Gonzales (145.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (12:30 p.m. ET)

  • Davy Gallon (155.8) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (154.8)
  • Kamil Oniszczuk (185.4) vs. Costello van Steenis (185.4)
  • Alfie Davis (156) vs. Thibault Gouti (155.9)
  • Manuela Marconetto (115.8) vs. Chiara Penco (115.1)
  • Walter Cogliandro (146) vs. Yves Landu (145.6)
  • Simon Biyong (205.8) vs. Dragos Zubco (203.4)
  • Bourama Camara (170.9) vs. Nicolo Solli (170.8)
  • Lucas Alsina (204.4) vs. Luke Trainer (204.8)
  • Andrea Fusi (181) vs. Steven Hill (179.9)
  • Sarvadzhon Khamidov (135.8) vs. Jose Maria Tome (135.6)
  • Percy Herrera (136) vs. Luca Iovine (135.6)
  • Cherif Ba Pape (135.1) vs. Ayoub Nacer (133.8)
  • Alex Bertinazzi (145.6) vs. Edoardo Caiazza (145.8)

Bellator 287 Weigh-in Video

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life