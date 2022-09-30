Bellator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics Weigh-in Results and Video

Today’s weigh-ins are in the books for this weekend’s Belllator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics event, which takes place tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif.
Bellator 286 Weigh-in Video
Bellator 286 Official Weigh-in Results
BELLATOR 286: PITBULL VS. BORICS MAIN CARD:
SHOWTIME
Saturday, Oct. 1 – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT
Featherweight World Championship: #1-P4P-Patricio “Pitbull” (144.6) vs. #2-Adam Borics (145)
Lightweight Co-Main Event: #3-P4P-AJ McKee (155.8) vs. Spike Carlyle (156.6)*
Featherweight Bout: #3-Aaron Pico (144.6) vs. #7-Jeremy Kennedy (145)
141-Pound Contract Weight Bout: #3-Juan Archuleta (141) vs. #10-Enrique Barzola (137.4)
PRELIMINARY CARD:
BELLATOR MMA and SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channels
7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT
Lightweight Bout: #7–Islam Mamedov (155.2) vs. Nick Browne (156)
Lightweight Bout: Jay-Jay Wilson (156) vs. Vladimir Tokov (154.6)
Middleweight Bout: Khalid Murtazaljjiev (186) vs. Khadzhi Bestaev (185.2)
Flyweight Bout: Sumiko Inaba (124.8) vs. Nadine Mandiau (125.8)
Featherweight Bout: Weber Almeida (144.6) vs. Ryan Lilley (144)
Lightweight Bout: Lance Gibson Jr. (155.4) vs. Dominic Clark (158.2)*
Lightweight Bout: Mike Hamel (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.4)
Bantamweight Bout: Richard Palencia (136) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (135.2)
Bantamweight Bout: Bobby Seronio III (136) vs. Miguel Peimbert (131.8)
Lightweight Bout: Keoni Diggs (155.6) vs. Ricardo Seixas (156)
* Denotes missed weight