Bellator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics Weigh-in Results and Video

Today’s weigh-ins are in the books for this weekend’s Belllator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics event, which takes place tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif.

Bellator 286 Weigh-in Video

Bellator 286 Official Weigh-in Results

BELLATOR 286: PITBULL VS. BORICS MAIN CARD:

SHOWTIME

Saturday, Oct. 1 – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT



Featherweight World Championship: #1-P4P-Patricio “Pitbull” (144.6) vs. #2-Adam Borics (145)

Lightweight Co-Main Event: #3-P4P-AJ McKee (155.8) vs. Spike Carlyle (156.6)*

Featherweight Bout: #3-Aaron Pico (144.6) vs. #7-Jeremy Kennedy (145)

141-Pound Contract Weight Bout: #3-Juan Archuleta (141) vs. #10-Enrique Barzola (137.4)



PRELIMINARY CARD:

BELLATOR MMA and SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channels

7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT



Lightweight Bout: #7–Islam Mamedov (155.2) vs. Nick Browne (156)

Lightweight Bout: Jay-Jay Wilson (156) vs. Vladimir Tokov (154.6)

Middleweight Bout: Khalid Murtazaljjiev (186) vs. Khadzhi Bestaev (185.2)

Flyweight Bout: Sumiko Inaba (124.8) vs. Nadine Mandiau (125.8)

Featherweight Bout: Weber Almeida (144.6) vs. Ryan Lilley (144)

Lightweight Bout: Lance Gibson Jr. (155.4) vs. Dominic Clark (158.2)*

Lightweight Bout: Mike Hamel (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.4)

Bantamweight Bout: Richard Palencia (136) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (135.2)

Bantamweight Bout: Bobby Seronio III (136) vs. Miguel Peimbert (131.8)

Lightweight Bout: Keoni Diggs (155.6) vs. Ricardo Seixas (156)

* Denotes missed weight