HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredBellator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics Weigh-in Results and Video

featuredUFC Vegas 61 main event weigh-in video: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

featuredUFC Vegas 61 Weigh-in Results: All fighters officially make weight

Holly Holm at UFC 225 Media Luncheon

featuredHolly Holm wants to avenge loss to Miesha Tate, expects early 2023 return

Bellator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics Weigh-in Results and Video

September 30, 2022
NoNo Comments

Today’s weigh-ins are in the books for this weekend’s Belllator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics event, which takes place tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif.

Bellator 286 Weigh-in Video

Bellator 286 Official Weigh-in Results

BELLATOR 286: PITBULL VS. BORICS MAIN CARD:
SHOWTIME
Saturday, Oct. 1 – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Featherweight World Championship: #1-P4P-Patricio “Pitbull” (144.6) vs. #2-Adam Borics (145) 
Lightweight Co-Main Event: #3-P4P-AJ McKee (155.8) vs. Spike Carlyle (156.6)* 
Featherweight Bout: #3-Aaron Pico (144.6) vs. #7-Jeremy Kennedy (145) 
141-Pound Contract Weight Bout: #3-Juan Archuleta (141) vs. #10-Enrique Barzola (137.4) 
 
PRELIMINARY CARD:
BELLATOR MMA and SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channels
7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT

 Lightweight Bout: #7Islam Mamedov (155.2) vs. Nick Browne (156)
Lightweight Bout: Jay-Jay Wilson (156) vs. Vladimir Tokov (154.6)
Middleweight Bout: Khalid Murtazaljjiev (186) vs. Khadzhi Bestaev (185.2)
Flyweight Bout: Sumiko Inaba (124.8) vs. Nadine Mandiau (125.8)
Featherweight Bout: Weber Almeida (144.6) vs. Ryan Lilley (144)
Lightweight Bout: Lance Gibson Jr. (155.4) vs. Dominic Clark (158.2)*
Lightweight Bout: Mike Hamel (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.4)
Bantamweight Bout: Richard Palencia (136) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (135.2)
Bantamweight Bout: Bobby Seronio III (136) vs. Miguel Peimbert (131.8)
Lightweight Bout: Keoni Diggs (155.6) vs. Ricardo Seixas (156)

* Denotes missed weight

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life