Bellator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics Live Results

The Bellator MMA cage is setup inside the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. for tonight’s Bellator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics fight card.

The event is headlined by a featherweight world title bout between champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire and No. 2-ranked contender Adam Borics. The fight card features several ranked fights in bouts that could shuffle up the rankings.

Bellator 268 Official Results

MAIN CARD:

Featherweight World Championship: Patricio “Pitbull” vs. Adam Borics

Lightweight Co-Main Event: A.J. McKee defeated Spike Carlyle via unanimous decision (29-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Featherweight Bout: Jeremy Kennedy defeated Aaron Pico via TKO (doctor stoppage), Round 1 – 5:00

141-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Juan Archuleta defeated Enrique Barzola via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)



PRELIMINARY CARD: