Bellator 285 Weigh-in Results and Video

September 22, 2022
NoNo Comments

All competitors successfully made weight this morning ahead of Bellator 285: Henderson vs. Queally event, which takes place on Friday at the 3Arena in beautiful Dublin, Ireland.

The event is headlined by a lightweight bout between lightweight contenders No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson and No. 7-ranked Peter Queally.

Bellator 285 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card

  • Lightweight Bout: #3Benson Henderson (155.4) vs#7-Peter Queally (154.2)
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: #7-Yoel Romero (205.9) vs. #9-Melvin Manhoef (205.7)
  • Women’s Featherweight Bout: #5-Leah McCourt (146.0) vs. #7-Dayana Silva (146.0)
  • Featherweight Bout: #3-Mads Burnell (145.8) vs. #5-Pedro Carvalho (146.0)
  • Featherweight Bout: Ciaran Clarke (149.2) vs. Rafael Hudson (149.8)

Preliminary Card

  • Bantamweight Bout: Brett Johns (135.7) vs. Jordan Winski (135) 
  • Bantamweight Bout: Brian Moore (135.7) vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva (135.9)
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: #6-Karl Albrektsson (205.2) vs. Karl Moore (205.8)
  • Lightweight Bout: Darragh Kelly (155.2) vs. Kye Stevens (155.2)
  • Lightweight Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (156.0) vs. Kane Mousah (155.7)
  • Featherweight Bout: Kenny Mokhonoana (146.0) vs. Alex Bodnar (145.6)
  • Featherweight Bout: Asael Adjoudj (146.0) vs. Jordan Barton (146.0)
  • Welterweight Bout: Dante Schiro (169.9) vs. Luca Poclit (169.7) 

Bellator 285 Weigh-in Video

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

