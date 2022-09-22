Bellator 285 Weigh-in Results and Video

All competitors successfully made weight this morning ahead of Bellator 285: Henderson vs. Queally event, which takes place on Friday at the 3Arena in beautiful Dublin, Ireland.

The event is headlined by a lightweight bout between lightweight contenders No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson and No. 7-ranked Peter Queally.

Bellator 285 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Lightweight Bout: #3– Benson Henderson (155.4) vs. #7- Peter Queally (154.2)

(155.4) vs. #7- (154.2) Light Heavyweight Bout: #7- Yoel Romero (205.9) vs. #9- Melvin Manhoef (205.7)

(205.9) vs. #9- (205.7) Women’s Featherweight Bout: #5- Leah McCourt (146.0) vs. #7- Dayana Silva (146.0)

(146.0) vs. #7- (146.0) Featherweight Bout: #3- Mads Burnell (145.8) vs. #5- Pedro Carvalho (146.0)

(145.8) vs. #5- (146.0) Featherweight Bout: Ciaran Clarke (149.2) vs. Rafael Hudson (149.8)

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Bout: Brett Johns (135.7) vs. Jordan Winski (135)

(135.7) vs. (135) Bantamweight Bout: Brian Moore (135.7) vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva (135.9)

(135.7) vs. (135.9) Light Heavyweight Bout: #6- Karl Albrektsson (205.2) vs. Karl Moore (205.8)

(205.2) vs. (205.8) Lightweight Bout: Darragh Kelly (155.2) vs. Kye Stevens (155.2)

(155.2) vs. (155.2) Lightweight Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (156.0) vs. Kane Mousah (155.7)

(156.0) vs. (155.7) Featherweight Bout: Kenny Mokhonoana (146.0) vs. Alex Bodnar (145.6)

(146.0) vs. (145.6) Featherweight Bout: Asael Adjoudj (146.0) vs. Jordan Barton (146.0)

(146.0) vs. (146.0) Welterweight Bout: Dante Schiro (169.9) vs. Luca Poclit (169.7)

Bellator 285 Weigh-in Video