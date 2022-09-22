Bellator 285 Weigh-in Results and Video

All competitors successfully made weight this morning ahead of Bellator 285: Henderson vs. Queally event, which takes place on Friday at the 3Arena in beautiful Dublin, Ireland.
The event is headlined by a lightweight bout between lightweight contenders No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson and No. 7-ranked Peter Queally.
Bellator 285 Official Weigh-in Results
Main Card
- Lightweight Bout: #3–Benson Henderson (155.4) vs. #7-Peter Queally (154.2)
- Light Heavyweight Bout: #7-Yoel Romero (205.9) vs. #9-Melvin Manhoef (205.7)
- Women’s Featherweight Bout: #5-Leah McCourt (146.0) vs. #7-Dayana Silva (146.0)
- Featherweight Bout: #3-Mads Burnell (145.8) vs. #5-Pedro Carvalho (146.0)
- Featherweight Bout: Ciaran Clarke (149.2) vs. Rafael Hudson (149.8)
Preliminary Card
- Bantamweight Bout: Brett Johns (135.7) vs. Jordan Winski (135)
- Bantamweight Bout: Brian Moore (135.7) vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva (135.9)
- Light Heavyweight Bout: #6-Karl Albrektsson (205.2) vs. Karl Moore (205.8)
- Lightweight Bout: Darragh Kelly (155.2) vs. Kye Stevens (155.2)
- Lightweight Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (156.0) vs. Kane Mousah (155.7)
- Featherweight Bout: Kenny Mokhonoana (146.0) vs. Alex Bodnar (145.6)
- Featherweight Bout: Asael Adjoudj (146.0) vs. Jordan Barton (146.0)
- Welterweight Bout: Dante Schiro (169.9) vs. Luca Poclit (169.7)