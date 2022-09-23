Bellator 285: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally results

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 23, 2022
On Friday, September 23, Bellator returned to action to host Bellator 285: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally live from Dublin, Ireland. In the main event was local favorite, Queally, looking to make his mark and prove to everyone he was next in line for the title with a win over MMA legend, Benson Henderson. But Henderson was looking to secure his No. 3 footing and add a win to his record to secure his own title shot.

Also on the card is a light heavyweight bout between form UFC star Yoel Romero looking to eke out another win under the Bellator banner by defeating longtime staple of the organization, Melvin Manhoef. 

BELLATOR 285: HENDERSON VS. QUEALLY MAIN CARD RESULTS:

Lightweight Bout: Benson Henderson defeated Peter Queally via unanimous decision (49-45 x3)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Yoel Romero defeated Melvin Manhoef via KO, Round 3 – 3:34

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Leah McCourt defeated Dayana Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight Bout: Pedro Carvalho defeated Mads Burnell via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

150-pound contract weight bout: Ciaran Clarke defeated Rafael Hudson via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 3 – 2:50

Light Heavyweight Bout: Karl Moore defeated Karl Albrektsson via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 – 3:36 

BELLATOR 285 PRELIMINARY CARD RESULTS:

Bantamweight Bout: Brian Moore defeated Arivaldo Lima Silva via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Bantamweight Bout: Brett Johns defeated Jordan Winski via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Lightweight Bout: Darragh Kelly defeated Kye Stevens via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Lightweight Bout: Kane Mousah defeated Georgi Karakhanyan via unanimous decision (30-27 x3) 

Featherweight Bout: Kenny Mokhonoana defeated Alex Bodnar via technical submission (guillotine), Round 1 – 2:42

Featherweight Bout: Asael Adjoudj defeated Jordan Barton via TKO, Round 1 – 2:39

Welterweight Bout: Luca Poclit defeated Dante Schiro via technical submission (modified arm-triangle) – Round 2, 4:31

