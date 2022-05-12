Bellator 281: MVP vs. Storley Weigh-in Results and Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 12, 2022
Bellator 281 takes place at SSE Arena in London, England on Friday and is headlined by an interim welterweight title fight between Logan Storley and Michale Page.

Alan Carlos missed weight for his bout, weighing in at 189.2 pounds, 3.2 pounds over the middleweight non-title fight limit. The bout proceeded at catchweight and Carlos was fined a percentage of her purse which went to his opponent Charlie Ward.

Bellator 281: MVP vs. Storely Weigh-in Video

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 281 Official Weigh-in Results

 BELLATOR 281: MVP VS. STORLEY MAIN CARD:

Friday, May 13, 9 p.m. BST/4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

  • Welterweight Interim World Title Main Event: #1-Michael Page (168.6) vs. #4-Logan Storley (169.4)
  • Middleweight Bout: Lyoto Machida (185.0) vs #4-Fabian Edwards (185.0)
  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: #2-Denise Kielholtz (124.2) vs. #3-Kana Watanabe (125.2)
  • 175lb Contract Weight Bout: #8-Paul Daley (174.4) vs. Wendell Giacomo (174.2)
  •  Light Heavyweight Bout: Luke Trainer (205.0) vs. Simon Biyong (205.2)

BELLATOR 281: MVP VS. STORLEY PRELIMINARY CARD:

Friday, May 13, 6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

  • Featherweight Bout: #7-Daniel Weichel (145.2) vs. Robert Whiteford (145.8)
  • Welterweight Bout: Oliver Enkamp (168.8) vs Mark Lemminger (170.2)
  • Flyweight Bout: Kate Jackson (125.6) vs. Elina Kallionidou (125.8)
  • Lightweight Bout: Alfie Davis (155.8) vs. Tim Wilde (155.8)
  • Featherweight Bout: Andrew Fisher (145.4) vs Attila Korkmaz (145.8)
  • Middleweight Bout: Charlie Ward (184.8) vs. Alan Carlos (189.2)*
  • Light Heavyweight BoutLee Chadwick (205.4) vs Maciej Rozanski (204.8)
  • Women’s Strawweight BoutChiara Penco (115.2) vs Lanchana Green (115.0)

