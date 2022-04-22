Bellator 279 Official Weigh-in Results and Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 22, 2022
The athletes competing on Saturday’s Bellator 279 fight card at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu officially weighed in on Friday.

The event is headlined by women’s featherweight title rematch between champion Cris Cyborg and top contender Arlene Blencowe. The two first fought at Bellator 249 in October 2020 with Cyborg defeating Blencowe by submission.

Bellator 279 Weigh-in Video:

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 279 Official Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10:30 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Cris Cyborg (144) Arlene Blencowe (144.6) – for women’s featherweight title
  • Juan Archuleta (134.6) vs. Raufeon Stots (135) – for interim bantamweight title
  • Kyoji Horiguchi (134.2) vs. Patchy Mix (135) – bantamweight grand prix opening round
  • Justine Kish (125.2) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126)

PRELMINARY CARD (YouTube, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Janay Harding (146) vs. Dayana Silva (145.6)
  • Nainoa Dung (155.4) vs. Lance Gibson Jr. (155.6)
  • Justin Gonzales (145.6) vs. Kai Kamaka (145)
  • Levan Chokheli (169.6) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (170.6)
  • Yancy Medeiros (155.4) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (155.4)
  • Keoni Diggs (156) vs. Bobby King (155.2)
  • Randi Field (120) vs. Maraya Miller (119.6) – 120-pound contract weight
  • Ryan Dela Cruz (135.2) vs. Jordan Winski (135.6)
  • Sumiko Inaba (125.2) vs. Whittany Pyles (127.4)*


    *missed weight

