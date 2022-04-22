Bellator 279 Official Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s Bellator 279 fight card at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu officially weighed in on Friday.

The event is headlined by women’s featherweight title rematch between champion Cris Cyborg and top contender Arlene Blencowe. The two first fought at Bellator 249 in October 2020 with Cyborg defeating Blencowe by submission.

Bellator 279 Weigh-in Video:

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 279 Official Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10:30 p.m. ET)

Champ Cris Cyborg (144) Arlene Blencowe (144.6) – for women’s featherweight title

Juan Archuleta (134.6) vs. Raufeon Stots (135) – for interim bantamweight title

Kyoji Horiguchi (134.2) vs. Patchy Mix (135) – bantamweight grand prix opening round

Justine Kish (125.2) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126)

PRELMINARY CARD (YouTube, 8 p.m. ET)