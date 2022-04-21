HOT OFF THE WIRE

Bellator 278 Weigh-in Results and Video

April 21, 2022
Bellator 278 takes place on Friday at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the athletes competing on the fight card officially weighed in on Thursday.

The event is headlined by a women’s flyweight title bout between champion Juliana Velasquez and Liz Carmouche. The fight card also features Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix wild card qualifier bouts.

Bellator 278 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video:

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Mike Tyson punches unruly airline passenger several times | Video

Bellator 278 Official Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Juliana Velasquez (124.8) vs. Liz Carmouche (125) – for women’s flyweight title
  • Enrique Barzola (139.6) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (139.4) – bantamweight grand prix wild card, 140-pound contract weight
  • Jornel Lugo (135.8) vs. Danny Sabatello (134.6) – bantamweight grand prix wild card
  • Christian Edwards (204.4) vs. Grant Neal (204.2)
  • Nate Andrews (159.2) vs. Manny Muro (160) – 160-pound contract weight

PRELMINARY CARD (9 p.m. ET)

  • Weber Almeida (145.2) vs. Fabricio Franco (145.6)
  • Scotty Hao (170) vs. Dante Schiro (170.6)
  • Makoa Cooper (169) vs. Blake Perry (169.8)

