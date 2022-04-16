Bellator 277: Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson declared no contest in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix final after accidental head butt

There will be no Light Heavyweight Grand Prix final winner after Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson was declared a no-contest after an accidental clash of heads.

They touched gloves to start showing a sign of respect for the fight to come.

There was a lot of action in the first round with each fighter achieving an “ohhh” moment from the hyped-up crowd. But it did appear that the champion got the better for the exchanges, even dropping Anderson with a leg kick to start the fight. Though Anderson ended with round putting the champion against the cage.

The fans were not happy to start the round but then pepped up when Anderson dragged Nemkov to the ground. From there he was able to put the champion on his back but wasn’t able to control him long enough to cause much damage or fear. And with less than 40 seconds left Nemkov was able to get to his feet and take Andersons back to end the round strong. Still, the round clearly went to Anderson.

Anderson took control in the third round landing a beautiful takedown on Nemkov with plenty of time to work for some ground and pound or a submission. Then out of nowhere Nemkov got Anderson in a tight choke and it looked like it was about to be over, then Anderson worked his way out. So far, it was the most exciting moment of the fight and the closest anyone has been to ending it. With Nemkov now on his back Anderson took back control and landed some big strikes. With three seconds in the round, the referee stopped the fight after they clashed heads and called off the fight.

If the fight had gone to the scorecards it likely would have gone Anderson’s way.

Both fighters took a long journey through the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, with Nemkov holding on to his title in each of his wins. Anderson worked his way through Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov and Ryan Bader to earn his shot in the finals against the champ.

Nemkov fought Phil Davis and Julius Anglickas on his way to his shot at the $1 million prize.