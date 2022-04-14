Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2 Weigh-in Results

The Bellator 277 official weigh-ins take place in San Jose, Calif. Thursday morning at the Bellator MMA host hotel.

The event takes place on Friday at SAP Center and features two championship fights. Featherweight champion A.J. McKee faces former champion Patricio Freire in a rematch in the fight card’s main event while light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov puts his title on the line against Corey Anderson in the co-main event bout.

Bellator 277 Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ A.J. McKee () vs. Patricio Freire (144.6) – featherweight title

Champ Vadim Nemkov (204.4) vs. Corey Anderson (205) – light heavyweight title; light heavyweight tournament final

Adli Edwards (149.6) vs. Aaron Pico (149.4)

Tim Johnson (260) vs. Linton Vassell (239.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 p.m. ET)