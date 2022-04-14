Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2 Weigh-in Results

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 14, 2022
The Bellator 277 official weigh-ins take place in San Jose, Calif. Thursday morning at the Bellator MMA host hotel.

The event takes place on Friday at SAP Center and features two championship fights. Featherweight champion A.J. McKee faces former champion Patricio Freire in a rematch in the fight card’s main event while light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov puts his title on the line against Corey Anderson in the co-main event bout.

Bellator 277 Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ A.J. McKee () vs. Patricio Freire (144.6) – featherweight title
  • Champ Vadim Nemkov (204.4) vs. Corey Anderson (205) – light heavyweight title; light heavyweight tournament final
  • Adli Edwards (149.6) vs. Aaron Pico (149.4)
  • Tim Johnson (260) vs. Linton Vassell (239.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 p.m. ET)

  • Gaston Bolanos (144.4) vs. Daniel Carey (144.8)
  • Rakim Cleveland (238.6) vs. Tyrell Fortune (258)
  • Rafael Carvalho (206) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (205.4)
  • Kyle Crutchmer (170.5) vs. Michael Lombardo (170.3)
  • Calob Ramirez (135.7) vs. Bobby Seronio III (135.8)
  • Rhalan Gracie (170) vs. Tyson Miller (170.4)
  • Edwin De Los Santos (124.8) vs. Alberto Mendez (124.5)
  • Socrates Hernandez (145.4) vs. Rogelio Luna (145)
  • Laird Anderson (145) vs. JT Donaldson (144.6)
  • Alan Benson (203.4) vs. Theo Haig (201.5)

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

