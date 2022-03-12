Bellator 276 Weigh-in Results and Video

The Bellator MMA cage will be in St. Louis on Saturday for Bellator 276 at Family Arena featuring a 10-bout fight card. Before the athletes competing go to battle on Saturday, they officially weighed in on Friday.
The event is headlined by a featherweight bout between No. 2 ranked Mads Burnell (16-3) and No. 2 ranked Adam Borics (17-1). Yes, Burnell and Borics are tied for second place in the rankings.
Bellator 276: Borics vs. Burnell Weigh-in Video
(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)
BELLATOR MMA 276: BORICS VS. BURNELL MAIN CARD:
Saturday, March 12 – live on SHOWTIME
9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
- Featherweight Main Event: #2-Adam Borics (145.8) vs. #2-Mads Burnell (145.6)
- Light Heavyweight Co-Main Event: #2-Phil Davis (206) vs. #4-Julius Anglickas (206)
- Middleweight Bout: #1-John Salter (185.8) vs. #3-Johnny Eblen (185.8)
- Lightweight Bout: Jay-Jay Wilson (156) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (155.8)
PRELIMINARY CARD:
BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV
6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
- Light Heavyweight Bout: #8-Alex Polizzi (204.4) vs. Jose Augusto (206)
- Middleweight Bout: #8-Romero Cotton (185.2) vs. Freddy Sandoval (185.2)
- Flyweight Bout: #9-Diana Avsaragova (125.8) vs. Kyra Batara (124.6)
- Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (145.6) vs. James Adcock (145.4)
- Welterweight Bout: Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Kelvin Rayford (171)
- Bantamweight Bout: Jordan Howard (135.8) vs. Trevor Ward (136)