Bellator 276 Weigh-in Results and Video

March 11, 2022
The Bellator MMA cage will be in St. Louis on Saturday for Bellator 276 at Family Arena featuring a 10-bout fight card. Before the athletes competing go to battle on Saturday, they officially weighed in on Friday.

The event is headlined by a featherweight bout between No. 2 ranked Mads Burnell (16-3) and No. 2 ranked Adam Borics (17-1). Yes, Burnell and Borics are tied for second place in the rankings.

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

BELLATOR MMA 276: BORICS VS. BURNELL MAIN CARD:

Saturday, March 12 – live on SHOWTIME 

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT  

  • Featherweight Main Event: #2-Adam Borics (145.8) vs. #2-Mads Burnell (145.6) 
  • Light Heavyweight Co-Main Event: #2-Phil Davis (206) vs. #4-Julius Anglickas (206) 
  • Middleweight Bout: #1-John Salter (185.8) vs. #3-Johnny Eblen (185.8) 
  • Lightweight Bout: Jay-Jay Wilson (156) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (155.8) 

PRELIMINARY CARD:  

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV 

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT 

  • Light Heavyweight Bout: #8-Alex Polizzi (204.4) vs. Jose Augusto (206) 
  • Middleweight Bout: #8-Romero Cotton (185.2) vs. Freddy Sandoval (185.2) 
  • Flyweight Bout: #9-Diana Avsaragova (125.8) vs. Kyra Batara (124.6) 
  • Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (145.6) vs. James Adcock (145.4) 
  • Welterweight Bout: Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Kelvin Rayford (171) 
  • Bantamweight Bout: Jordan Howard (135.8) vs. Trevor Ward (136) 

