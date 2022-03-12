Bellator 276 Weigh-in Results and Video

The Bellator MMA cage will be in St. Louis on Saturday for Bellator 276 at Family Arena featuring a 10-bout fight card. Before the athletes competing go to battle on Saturday, they officially weighed in on Friday.

The event is headlined by a featherweight bout between No. 2 ranked Mads Burnell (16-3) and No. 2 ranked Adam Borics (17-1). Yes, Burnell and Borics are tied for second place in the rankings.

UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev Weigh-in Face-Offs Video

Bellator 276: Borics vs. Burnell Weigh-in Video

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

BELLATOR MMA 276: BORICS VS. BURNELL MAIN CARD:

Saturday, March 12 – live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Featherweight Main Event: #2- Adam Borics (145.8) vs. #2- Mads Burnell (145.6)

(145.8) vs. #2- (145.6) Light Heavyweight Co-Main Event: #2- Phil Davis (206) vs. #4- Julius Anglickas (206)

(206) vs. #4- (206) Middleweight Bout: #1- John Salter (185.8) vs. #3- Johnny Eblen (185.8)

(185.8) vs. #3- (185.8) Lightweight Bout: Jay-Jay Wilson (156) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (155.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT