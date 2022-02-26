Bellator 275 Results: Gegard Mousasi makes quick work of Austin Vanderford

The Bellator MMA cage was in Dublin, Ireland on Friday for Bellator 275 at 3Arena, and it didn’t take middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi long to dispatch of Austin Vanderford in the fight card’s main event.

Vanderford entered the championship main event as an undefeated fighter. 85 seconds later, he left the cage with his first career loss. Mousasi hurt Vanderford with a left hand and then finished with a series of hammer fists on the ground.

Following the fight, Mousasi claimed to be the best middleweight in the world.

“Well, I was taking my time, I wanted to hurt him. I never said I was the best middleweight, but now I’m going to say it, I’m the best middleweight,” Mousasi said. “From now on I am going to destroy some people. I’m good, I’m confident, I’m at my best ever. I’ve never been so confident in my life.”

Bellator 275 Official Results:

Main Card

C- Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) defeated #1- Austin Vanderford (11-1) via TKO (punches) at 1:25 of round one

#5- Sinead Kavanagh (8-5) defeated #4- Leah McCourt (6-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

(8-5) defeated #4- (6-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Ciaran Clark (5-0) defeated Abou Tounkara (7-3) via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5:00 of round one

(5-0) defeated (7-3) via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5:00 of round one Khasan Magomedsharipov (7-0) defeated Jose Sanchez (11-2) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

(7-0) defeated (11-2) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) #9- Jornel Lugo (8-0) defeated Brian Moore (14-9) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary card