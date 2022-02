Bellator 275: Mousasi vs. Vanderford Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Friday’s Bellator 275 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday in Dublin, Ireland. The event is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Gegard Mousasi and top contender Austin Vanderford.

Bellator 275 Weigh-in Video

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

BELLATOR 275: MOUSASI VS. VANDERFORD MAIN CARD:

SHOWTIME (US) / BBC Three (UK) / Virgin Media Two & Virgin Media Sport (IRELAND)

Friday, Feb. 25 – 9 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Middleweight World Title Main Event: #C- Gegard Mousasi (184.6) vs. #1- Austin Vanderford (183.7)

(184.6) vs. #1- (183.7) Women’s Featherweight Bout: #5- Sinead Kavanagh (145.6) vs. #4– Leah McCourt (145.8)

(145.6) vs. #4– (145.8) Featherweight Bout: Ciaran Clarke (144.8) vs. Abou Tounkara (145.8)

(144.8) vs. (145.8) Featherweight Bout: Khasan Magomedsharipov (145.6) vs. Jose Sanchez (145.4)

(145.6) vs. (145.4) Bantamweight Bout: Brian Moore (135.4) vs. #9-Jornel Lugo (135.2)

BELLATOR 275: MOUSASI VS. VANDERFORD PRELIMINARY CARD:

BBC iPlayer (UK) | Virgin Media Two & Virgin Media Sport (IRELAND)

6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT