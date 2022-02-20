Bellator 274 results & highlights: Logan Storley outstrikes Neiman Gracie

The Bellator 274 results are in and what was expected to be a main event grappling fest turned out to be a display of guts and grit on the feet. Logan Storley and Neiman Gracie went all five rounds before the wrestler’s hand was raised in victory.

Ranked No. 4 in the Bellator welterweight division coming into the fight, Gracie is far more feared for his submission skills than his striking prowess. Similarly, the previously No. 5 ranked Storley is known far and wide for his impeccable wrestling pedigree.

“I’m a fighter now. That proved it right there.” Logan Storley

Both men belied the pundits who expected them to spend the majority of the fight on the ground, instead going toe to toe for all five rounds. Each wore the effects of the battle on his face when the fight was done.

After the scores where revealed, Storley had done enough. The judges were unanimous in putting Storley’s hand in the air.

“That fight right there, I had to dig deep. That’s those farm roots. That’s Midwest. Figuring out who you are in the fourth round and coming back,” Storley said after the fight.

“I was stung for a little bit but I was playing and moving. And then he started wearing himself out and I landed it. I’m a fighter now. That proved it right there. Any doubt I ever had about taking a punch, fighting the best guys – that’s the No. 4 guy in the world – and I just beat him. It was 25 minutes on the feet. That was the most fun I’ve ever had competing in my life.”

A festival of strikes!?!



Expect the unexpected with this 5 Round Main Event LIVE on @SHOsports. #Bellator274 pic.twitter.com/T79bSQDGpc — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 20, 2022

Cris Cyborg says Cat Zingano is ‘finding a lot of excuses’ not to fight her

Bellator 274 results

Bellator 274 main card results

#5 Logan Storley (13-1) defeated #4 Neiman Gracie (11-3) via unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 49-46)

#9 Andrey Koreshkov (25-4) defeated Chance Rencountre (16-5) via TKO (body kick) at :38 of round one

Adam Piccolotti (13-4) defeated Georgi Karakhanyan (31-13-1, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Brennan Ward (15-6) defeated Brandon Bell (10-11) via TKO (punches) at 0:32 of round two

#8 Davion Franklin (5-0) defeated #9 Said Sowma (8-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Bellator 274 preliminary card results

Nick Browne (13-1) defeated Mandel Nallo (8-2, 1 NC) via TKO (punches) at 2:20 of round two

Jaylon Bates (5-0) defeated Chris Disonell (6-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:00 of round three

Bobby King (11-4) defeated #9-Aviv Gozali (6-1) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of round one

#7 DeAnna Bennett (12-7-1) defeated Justine Kish (7-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Jordan Newman (4-0) defeated Cody Herbert (2-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Justin Montalvo (5-0) defeated Corey Samuels (3-3) via TKO (punches) at 2:43 of round one

Isaiah Hokit (1-1) defeated Theodore Macuka (1-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:59 of round one

Jonathan Di Lorenzo (2-0) defeated Orlando Mendoza (0-2) via submission (D’arce Choke) at 1:07 of round one

Bellator 274 full preliminary fight card

(Video courtesy of BellatorMMA)