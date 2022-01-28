Bellator 273 Weigh-in Results and Video: Heavyweight title bout officially set

The athletes competing on Saturday’s Bellator 273 fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona.

The event takes place at the Footprint Center and is headlined by a heavyweight title unification bout between champion Ryan Bader and interim titleholder Valentin Moldavsky. All of the fighters successfully made weight.

Bellator 273 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

BELLATOR MMA 273: BADER VS. MOLDAVSKY MAIN CARD:

Saturday, Jan. 29 – live on SHOWTIME

10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Heavyweight World Title Main Event: C- Ryan Bader (232.2) vs. IC- Valentin Moldavsky (234.4)

(232.2) vs. IC- (234.4) Lightweight Bout: #6- Benson Henderson (155.8) vs. #7- Islam Mamedov (155.6)

(155.8) vs. #7- (155.6) Featherweight Bout: Henry Corrales (145.8) vs. Aiden Lee (145.8)

(145.8) vs. (145.8) Welterweight Bout: Sabah Homasi (170.8) vs. Jaleel Willis (170.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT