Bellator 265 Weigh-in Results: Co-main event cancelled after Jay Jay Wilson misses weight

The athletes competing on Friday’s Bellator 265 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday resulting in the co-main event being cancelled.

The welterweight bout pitting number five ranked Logan Storley (11-1) against the debuting Dante Schiro (8-2) has been elevated to the co-main event slot following the cancellation of Adam Borics versus Jay-Jay Wilson. Wilson weighed in 4.4 pounds over the limit.

Heavyweights Cheick Kongo and Sergei Kharitonov headline the event at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Bellator MMA 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov will be broadcast LIVE tomorrow, Friday, August 20 on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, and on Pluto TV beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Bellator 265 Weigh-in Video

Bellator 265 Official Weigh-in Results:

Friday, August 20 – live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Heavyweight Bout: #3- Cheick Kongo (247) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (264.8)

(247) vs. (264.8) Welterweight Bout: #5- Logan Storley (170.4) vs. Dante Schiro (170)

(170.4) vs. (170) Heavyweight Bout: Marcelo Golm (252) vs. Billy Swanson (265.6)

(252) vs. (265.6) 140-Pound Contract Weight Bout: #6- Jornel Lugo (137.4) vs. Keith Lee (140)

(137.4) vs. (140) Scratched: #3-Adam Borics (145.6) vs. #5-Jay-Jay Wilson (150.4)*

Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT