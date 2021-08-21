Bellator 265 Results: Cheick Kongo submits Sergei Kharitonov

Heavyweight contender Cheick Kongo weathered an early storm by Sergei Kharitonov to win by submission in the Bellator 265 main event on Friday.

The event took place at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

In the opening round, Kharitonov stalked Kongo and connected regularly with his jab. He pressured the Frenchman and was able to back Kongo against the cage on several occasions. Heading into the second frame, the Russian seemed to be in control of the fight.

Early in the second frame, Kharitonov staggered Kongo with a stiff jab. Midway through the round, the momentum took a dramatic turn. Kongo hurt Kharitonov with punches and knees and the put the 41-year old on his back. He mounted Kharitonov, who quickly gave up his back. From there, Kongo sunk in a rear-naked choke forcing Kharitonov to tap out with just one second remaining in the round.

With the win, Kongo rebounded from a split decision loss to Timothy Johnson. Kharitonov had a two-fight winning streak snapped with the loss. Prior to Friday night, Kharitonov hadn’t lost by submission since September 2011.

Bellator 265 Complete Results:

Main Card:

#3- Cheick Kongo (31-11-2, 1 NC) defeated Sergei Kharitonov (32-9, 2 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:59 of round two

(31-11-2, 1 NC) defeated (32-9, 2 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:59 of round two #5- Logan Storley (12-1) defeated Dante Schiro (8-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

(12-1) defeated (8-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) Marcelo Golm (9-3) defeated Billy Swanson (4-1) via TKO (strikes) at 4:57 of round one

(9-3) defeated (4-1) via TKO (strikes) at 4:57 of round one #6-Jornel Lugo (7-0) defeated Keith Lee (7-4) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 5:00 of round one

Preliminary Card: