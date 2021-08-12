HOT OFF THE WIRE

Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter weigh-in results and video

August 12, 2021
The athletes competing on Friday’s UFC 264 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday.

Middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi puts his title on the line in the main event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. against top ranked contender John Salter.

Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter will be broadcast tomorrow, Friday, August 13 on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, and on Pluto TV beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Bellator 264 Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Check out these UFC 265 slow motion highlights | Video

Bellator 264 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card:

Friday, August 13 – live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT 

  • Middleweight Title Bout: c-Gegard Mousasi (185) vs. #1-John Salter (185)
  • Welterweight Bout: Andrey Koreshkov (170.75) vs. #10-Sabah Homasi (171)
  • Bantamweight Bout: #3-Magomed Magomedov (135.75) vs. #4-Raufeon Stots (136)
  • Heavyweight Bout: #7-Davion Franklin (264) vs. Everett Cummings (257)
  • Middleweight Bout: Ty Gwerder (185) vs. Khadzhi Bestaev (185)

Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

  • Women’s Featherweight Bout: Pam Sorenson (145.75) vs. Roberta Samad (146)
  • 142-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Jeffrey Glossner (142) vs. Sebastian Ruiz (141.75)
  • 195-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Orlando Mendoza (194) vs. Jon McNeil (195)

