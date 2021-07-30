Bellator 263 Weigh-in Results: Main event set, one preliminary bout nixed

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 30, 2021
The athletes competing on Saturday’s Bellator 263 fight card at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. officially weighed in on Friday.

The event is headlined by a featherweight Grand Prix finals bout between featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and A.J. McKee. Both fighters hit their mark on Friday.

One preliminary bout was removed from the fight card after Justin Barry did not received medical clearance. He was scheduled to face Daniel Compton in a 190-pound catchweight bout.

Bellator 263 Official Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Patricio Freire (144.5) vs. A.J. McKee (145) – for featherweight title; featherweight grand prix final
  • Mads Burnell (145.5) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145.3)
  • Manny Muro (156) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov (155.3)
  • Islam Mamedov (154.9) vs. Brent Primus (155.2)
  • Chris Gonzalez (155) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 p.m. ET)

  • Ilara Joanne (125.2) vs. Vanessa Porto (125.6)
  • Daniel Carey (149.1) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (149) – 150-pound contractweight
  • Khasan Magomedsharipov (144.6) vs. Jonathan Quiroz (146.1)
  • Johnny Cisneros (179.2) vs. Joshua Jones (179.6) – 180-pound contractweight
  • Kiefer Crosbie (155.9) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (155.6)
  • Brian Moore (135.8) vs. Jordan Winski (135.6)
  • Justin Barry (DNWI) vs. Daniel Compton (189.6) – 190-pound contractweight*

*Justin Barry did not receive pre-fight medical clearance and his bout against Daniel Compton was cancelled.

